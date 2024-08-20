After making his feature writing debut with Brigsby Bear, Kyle Mooney has now made his directorial debut with Y2K, a disaster comedy which brings together Rachel Zegler, Jaeden Martell, and Julian Dennison. Set on the last night of 1999, the SXSW premiere follows two high school juniors who crash a New Years Eve party, only to find themselves fighting for their lives. Ahead of a December 6 release from A24, the first trailer has now arrived.

John Fink said in his SXSW review, “A disaster horror comedy that’s equal parts Can’t Hardly Wait and Idle Hands, Kyle Mooney’s directorial debut Y2K is often hilariously sincere in its depiction of social and technological anxieties from the tail end of 1999. Mooney remembers all too well a world where promises of connectivity had not quite caught up with the technology. For those that were not ’90s kids, your mileage may vary and the premise of Y2K might seem confounding: why would a computer system rolling back the clock to 1900 be an issue?”

See the trailer below.