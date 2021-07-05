Another week passes, another (likely) excellent Hong Sangsoo film premieres. Just five months since Berlinale selection Introduction will the South Korean master unveil In Front of Your Face at Cannes’ new, auteur-focused section Cannes Premiere. Early word on it’s been strong, even by his standards—our own anticipation’s high—and now there’s a first trailer to give brief glimpse of what’s next.

In classic Hong fashion, this preview locates an individual interaction and runs with it entirely. Unusual but fitting, I think, for the director’s inclinations and talents—when you’re maybe our greatest writer and stager of cinematic conversation, why not let us soak that in for a full minute?

Watch it below: