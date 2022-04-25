After his relatively subtle and restrained dramas Spa Night and Driveways, director Andrew Ahn is loosening it up a bit with the romantic comedy Fire Island. Led by Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang, the summer adventure is set for a release on June 3 on Hulu from Searchlight Pictures and now the first trailer has arrived.

Inspired by Jane Austen’s classic Pride and Prejudice, the story centers around two best friends who head to Fire Island to reunite with a group of best friends for weeklong vacation and, judging from the trailer, a good deal of partying, romance, and heartbreak is in store. Following Ahn’s stellar last film, we’re looking forward to seeing him expanding his potential audience here while still retaining a strong sense of human connection.

See the trailer below for the film also starring Conrad Ricamora, and Margaret Cho.

Fire Island arrives on June 3 on Hulu.