Among our most-anticipated films of 2025 is the latest from Driveways and Fire Island director Andrew Ahn. His remake of Ang Lee’s The Wedding Banquet brings together Lily Gladstone, Bowen Yang, Kelly Marie Tran, Joan Chen, Han Gi-chan, and Youn Yuh-jung, with a script co-written with James Schamus, who co-wrote and produced the original 1993 rom-com. Ahead of Bleecker Street’s 2025 release, the first set of images have arrived for the film we wouldn’t be surprised to see show up as part of the Sundance 2025 lineup.

Here’s the synopsis: “Angela (Tran) and her girlfriend, Lee (Gladstone), are trying to have a baby through IVF; their best friends, Chris (Yang) and his partner Min (Han Gi-chan), live in their guesthouse. While Angela and Lee struggle to decide whether to pay for another round of fertility treatments, Min faces pressure to go back to his native Korea to take over the family business. A wedding plot is hatched: Angela will fake-marry Min in a traditional Korean ceremony. That way, she can raise funds for IVF while he secures a green card—and creates a sheen of old-fashioned respectability for back home.”

“Weddings are intensely important markers in the growth of your relationships, even fake ones. Through the process of planning it, of going through it, you grow in your relationships,” Ahn told Vanity Fair, adding, “I was really focused on trying to tell a story that felt reflective of the community as I’ve experienced it growing up.”

See the images below.