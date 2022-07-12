One of the major titles premiering at the Locarno Film Festival next month is the latest feature from Russian director Aleksandr Sokurov (Russian Ark, Mother and Son). Fairytale (aka Skazka) utilizes newly shot material and archival footage to share a “civil and artistic statement about those who determined the fate of the planet: Stalin, Churchill, Mussolini, Hitler, according to a Russian newspaper. Ahead of the Locarno premiere, the first trailer has now arrived.

A Belgian co-production, the project utilized no state funds, and although it was submitted to Cannes, Sokurov has said that those festival organizers replied they were “afraid to show it.” He added, “This is a film about history, it is hard for Europe, and it is also hard for us, for everyone.” It’ll now make its debut at Locarno in the Concorso internazionale section and one can check back for our review.

See the trailer below.

Fairytale premieres at Locarno Film Festival.