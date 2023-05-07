It’s been nearly ten years since Jonathan Glazer debuted Under the Skin at Telluride Film Festival and now the English director has finally put the finishing touches on his follow-up. Once again backed by A24, The Zone of Interest will premiere in competition at Cannes Film Festival and now the first look has arrived.

Based on Martin Amis’s Auschwitz-set novel, the film features Toni Erdmann star Sandra Hüller and Christian Friedel (Amour Fou, The White Ribbon). Here’s the synopsis: “The commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife Hedwig, strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp.”

Above, via the official Cannes site, one can see the first image for the film, which clocks in at 106 minutes and was shot by Łukasz Żal (Cold War, Ida) with Mica Levi reuniting to score.