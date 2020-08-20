It’s been a busy week for the Coppola family. Following yesterday’s trailer debut for Sofia Coppola’s On the Rocks, her niece Gia Coppola will soon premiere her follow-up to Palo Alto, titled Mainstream, at the Venice Film Festival. Ahead of the premiere next month, the first image has now arrived.

Written by Tom Stuart and Gia Coppola, the film stars Maya Hawke, Andrew Garfield, Nat Wolff, and Jason Schwartzman. The story follows a love triangle set in our modern, internet-obsessed age, and we now have a wealth of more details thanks to a new synopsis.

Check it out below followed by the image and return for our Venice coverage.