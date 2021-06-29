As last year’s Berlinale premiere The Woman Who Ran arrives in the U.S. next week—followed by his next film Introduction at the German festival earlier this year—Hong Sangsoo will now premiere another new feature at the Cannes Film Festival. In Front of Your Face, which has an 85-minute runtime, will debut as part of their new, auteur-focused section Cannes Premiere, and the first batch of images have arrived along with a capitalized case-free synopsis. See below and check back for our review.

she has never lived in a high-rise apartment, and she wonders how her sister can live at this height every day. a few days ago she kind of burst in to stay with her sister, and she is now becoming re-accustomed to life in Korea. while seeming to keep a grave secret to herself, she manages life one day at a time with a sense of mindfulness. meanwhile a certain director, some years younger than her, has asked her to join his project, and after a polite refusal, they have agreed to meet for the first time today. downtown seoul is filled with narrow alleys that harbor tiny old bars, and that’s where they meet. as they are getting drunk, there is sudden rainfall and thunder.

Starring Hyeyoung Lee, Cho Yunhee, and Kwon Haehyo, see the stills in the gallery below.