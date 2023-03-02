One of the most striking directorial debuts to come out Sundance Film Festival last year, Francisca Alegría’s gorgeously haunting The Cow Who Sang a Song Into the Future takes a mysterious journey of magical realism through Chile. Revisiting themes from her short And the Whole Sky Fit in the Dead Cow’s Eye, the film centers on the long-deceased Magdalena (Mia Maestro), who appears from the water, bringing with her old wounds and a wave of family secrets. Her daughter Cecilia (Leonor Varela) returns home to the family’s dairy farm with her own children, as they reconcile this strange occurrence in a bid for healing. Ahead of a release beginning on May 19 in New York City, we’re pleased to exclusively debut the U.S. trailer from Kino Lorber.

Michael Frank said in his review, “Chilean filmmaker Francisca Alegria’s The Cow Who Sang a Song Into the Future opens on pensive shots of the river and its inhabitants, most of whom are dead. As the dying and already passed fish sing a song of sadness, a woman, motorcycle helmet in tow, rises from the water. She walks aimlessly, hopping on a local bus and appearing outside a story, scaring her ex-husband into enough anxiety to land him in the hospital. The next 90 minutes of Alegria’s meditative drama exist largely in silence or one-sided conversation––people confronting their past like a monster that grows with each passing day.”

See the exclusive trailer below.

The Cow Who Sang a Song Into the Future opens on May 19 in NYC and will expand.