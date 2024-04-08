While it was fascinating to see the results of the 2022 Sight & Sound poll, we’re just as curious to see what lies outside the established canon. As part of a comprehensive project at the essential resource They Shoot Pictures, Don’t They?, Ángel González polled nearly 839 critics on the best films that didn’t receive a single vote on the Sight & Sound poll, which they’ve now compiled into a massive Beyond the Sight & Sound Canon, which initially features 1,030 films but expands to a whopping 14,558 total films.

As a preview, we’ve collected the films that received at least 20 votes in this new poll, which is 263. It’s led by Spike Jonze’s Her, and they’ve also noted the directors that were most represented. Fritz Lang leads the pack with eight films mentioned, while François Truffaut has seven, and Anthony Mann, Clint Eastwood, Eric Rohmer, John Ford, Samuel Fuller, and Woody Allen all have six, then David Cronenberg, Ernst Lubitsch, Frank Capra, Ingmar Bergman, Jean-Luc Godard, Jean-Pierre Melville, René Clair, Steven Spielberg, William Wyler, and Yasujiro Ozu each nabbed five.

Check out the most-voted-for films in ascending order below, with more here, and happy watching.

Votes | Title | Year | Director

20Christmas in July1940Preston Sturges
20Eastern Promises2007David Cronenberg
20Gattaca1997Andrew Niccol
20Ghostbusters1984Ivan Reitman
20Gran Torino2008Clint Eastwood
20Jour de fête1949Jacques Tati
20Boyfriends and Girlfriends1987Éric Rohmer
20Le Doulos1962Jean-Pierre Melville
20Sparrow2008Johnnie To
20Moneyball2011Bennett Miller
20Murder by Contract1958Irving Lerner
20Pandora and the Flying Dutchman1951Albert Lewin
20Park Row1952Samuel Fuller
20The Card Counter2021Paul Schrader
20The Forbidden Room2015Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson
20The Neon Demon2016Nicolas Winding Refn
20To the Wonder2012Terrence Malick
20What We Do in the Shadows2014Taika Waititi, Jemaine Clement
20You Only Live Once1937Fritz Lang
21A Zed & Two Noughts1985Peter Greenaway
21Offside2006Jafar Panahi
21Bull Durham1988Ron Shelton
21Dead Poets Society1989Peter Weir
21Downfall2004Oliver Hirschbiegel
21Du côté d’Orouët1971Jacques Rozier
21Gentleman Jim1942Raoul Walsh
21The Bird with the Crystal Plumage1970Dario Argento
21Dirty Ho1979Chia-Liang Liu
21The Four Times2010Michelangelo Frammartino
21Love and Death1975Woody Allen
21Midnight Run1988Martin Brest
21mother!2017Darren Aronofsky
21Nocturama2016Bertrand Bonello
21We Won’t Grow Old Together1972Maurice Pialat
21Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith2005George Lucas
21Return of the Jedi1983Richard Marquand
21The Bank Dick1940Edward F. Cline
21The Big Combo1955Joseph H. Lewis
21The Devil Is a Woman1935Josef von Sternberg
21The French Dispatch2021Wes Anderson
21The Muppet Movie1979James Frawley
21True Romance1993Tony Scott
21True Stories1986David Byrne
21Sanjuro1962Akira Kurosawa
21Upstream Color2013Shane Carruth
21You Can Count on Me2000Kenneth Lonergan
22Adam’s Rib1949George Cukor
22Blackhat2015Michael Mann
22Casino Royale2006Martin Campbell
22Deja Vu2006Tony Scott
22Drowning by Numbers1988Peter Greenaway
22Knives Out2019Rian Johnson
22Le Million1931René Clair
22Les Dames du bois de Boulogne1945Robert Bresson
22Man’s Favorite Sport?1964Howard Hawks
22Marriage Story2019Noah Baumbach
22Pi1998Darren Aronofsky
22Primer2004Shane Carruth
22Wild Tales2014Damián Szifron
22Speed1994Jan de Bont
22Spellbound1945Alfred Hitchcock
22Tange Sazen and the Pot Worth a Million Ryo1935Sadao Yamanaka
22The Fog1980John Carpenter
22The Shooting1966Monte Hellman
22The Wrestler2008Darren Aronofsky
22United 932006Paul Greengrass
2342nd Street1933Lloyd Bacon
23Mr. Thank You1936Hiroshi Shimizu
23Ballad of a Soldier1959Grigoriy Chukhray
23Big Trouble in Little China1986John Carpenter
23Climax2018Gaspar Noé
23Columbus2017Kogonada
23Diva1981Jean-Jacques Beineix
23Dracula1931Tod Browning
23Ponyo2008Hayao Miyazaki
23Heathers1988Michael Lehmann
23To Live1994Yimou Zhang
23I’m Thinking of Ending Things2020Charlie Kaufman
23The Skin I Live In2011Pedro Almodóvar
23Match Point2005Woody Allen
23Matinee1993Joe Dante
23The Flavor of Green Tea Over Rice1952Yasujirô Ozu
23Once2007John Carney
23The Trial of Joan of Arc1962Robert Bresson
23All About Lily Chou-Chou2001Shunji Iwai
23Scott Pilgrim vs. the World2010Edgar Wright
23The Big Red One1980Samuel Fuller
23The Evil Dead1981Sam Raimi
23The Man from Laramie1955Anthony Mann
23The Others2001Alejandro Amenábar
23The Pawnbroker1964Sidney Lumet
23Traffic2000Steven Soderbergh
24Blood and Black Lace1964Mario Bava
24Babette’s Feast1987Gabriel Axel
24Deep Cover1992Bill Duke
24Gerry2002Gus Van Sant
24Duck, You Sucker1971Sergio Leone
24Hedwig and the Angry Inch2001John Cameron Mitchell
24Ocean’s Eleven2001Steven Soderbergh
24Only Lovers Left Alive2013Jim Jarmusch
24A Fistful of Dollars1964Sergio Leone
24The Curse of the Cat People1944Robert Wise, Gunther von Fritsch
24Tokyo Godfathers2003Satoshi Kon, Shôgo Furuya
24Portrait of a Young Girl at the End of the 60s in Brussels1994Chantal Akerman
25Red Angel1966Yasuzô Masumura
25Big Fish2003Tim Burton
25Burn After Reading2008Joel Coen, Ethan Coen
25Forty Guns1957Samuel Fuller
25Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer1986John McNaughton
25Hail Mary1985Jean-Luc Godard
25Mr. Arkadin1955Orson Welles
25Mystery Train1989Jim Jarmusch
25Spartacus1960Stanley Kubrick
25The Day the Earth Stood Still1951Robert Wise
25Under the Bridges1946Helmut Käutner
25A Better Tomorrow1986John Woo
26Man Bites Dog1992Rémy Belvaux, André Bonzel, Benoît Poelvoorde
26Cosmopolis2012David Cronenberg
26Le Notti Bianche1957Luchino Visconti
26Munich2005Steven Spielberg
26Naked Lunch1991David Cronenberg
26Nightcrawler2014Dan Gilroy
26Nostos: The Return1989Franco Piavoli
26Pee-wee’s Big Adventure1985Tim Burton
26Sleuth1972Joseph L. Mankiewicz
26Tangerine2015Sean Baker
26The African Queen1951John Huston
26The Man Who Sleeps1974Bernard Queysanne
26Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory1971Mel Stuart
277 Men from Now1956Budd Boetticher
27Babe1995Chris Noonan
27Day of the Outlaw1959André De Toth
27Face/Off1997John Woo
27Heaven Can Wait1943Ernst Lubitsch
27Invasion of the Body Snatchers1978Philip Kaufman
27The Hunt2012Thomas Vinterberg
27Judgment at Nuremberg1961Stanley Kramer
27The Wolf House2018Cristóbal León, Joaquín Cociña
27Rachel Getting Married2008Jonathan Demme
27The Last Waltz1978Martin Scorsese
27Eureka2000Shinji Aoyama
27Zero Dark Thirty2012Kathryn Bigelow
28Awaara1951Raj Kapoor
28Cutter’s Way1981Ivan Passer
28Day of the Dead1985George A. Romero
28Ashes of Time1994Kar-Wai Wong
28Le Corbeau1943Henri-Georges Clouzot
28Midnight in Paris2011Woody Allen
28Nightmare Alley1947Edmund Goulding
28Pink Floyd: The Wall1982Alan Parker
28The Long Good Friday1980John Mackenzie
28The Outlaw Josey Wales1976Clint Eastwood
28Transit2018Christian Petzold
28Eat Drink Man Woman1994Ang Lee
29Ball of Fire1941Howard Hawks
29Happy-Go-Lucky2008Mike Leigh
29Love in the Afternoon1972Éric Rohmer
29My American Uncle1980Alain Resnais
29Center Stage1991Stanley Kwan
29The Face of Another1966Hiroshi Teshigahara
30Cool Hand Luke1967Stuart Rosenberg
30Two Days, One Night2014Luc Dardenne, Jean-Pierre Dardenne
30Divorce Italian Style1961Pietro Germi
30Fail Safe1964Sidney Lumet
30Gaslight1944George Cukor
30In Bruges2008Martin McDonagh
30Your Name.2016Makoto Shinkai
30Like Someone in Love2012Abbas Kiarostami, Banafsheh Modaressi
30Mystic River2003Clint Eastwood
30Letter Never Sent1960Mikhail Kalatozov
30Norte, The End of History2013Lav Diaz
30Pépé le Moko1937Julien Duvivier
30Tenebre1982Dario Argento
30The Great Escape1963John Sturges
31Excalibur1981John Boorman
31Hud1963Martin Ritt
31The Man Without a Past2002Aki Kaurismäki
31Real Life1979Albert Brooks
31Scarface1983Brian De Palma
31Snowpiercer2013Bong Joon Ho
31Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter?1957Frank Tashlin
32Finding Nemo2003Andrew Stanton, Lee Unkrich
32Glengarry Glen Ross1992James Foley
32Good Time2017Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie
32The Insider1999Michael Mann
32The Last Detail1973Hal Ashby
33Dressed to Kill1980Brian De Palma
33King of New York1990Abel Ferrara
33Knife in the Water1962Roman Polanski
33The Blues Brothers1980John Landis
33The Man Who Wasn’t There2001Joel Coen
33The Rocky Horror Picture Show1975Jim Sharman
33The Set-Up1949Robert Wise
33Tokyo Drifter1966Seijun Suzuki
33Three Colours: White1994Krzysztof Kieslowski
34Beauty and the Beast1991Gary Trousdale, Kirk Wise
34Dial M for Murder1954Alfred Hitchcock
34Decision to Leave2022Park Chan-wook
34Hereditary2018Ari Aster
34In Cold Blood1967Richard Brooks
34The Diving Bell and the Butterfly2007Julian Schnabel
34Mommy2014Xavier Dolan
34Oslo, August 31st2011Joachim Trier
34Purple Noon1960René Clément
34The Invisible Man1933James Whale
35American Beauty1999Sam Mendes
35Bringing Out the Dead1999Martin Scorsese
35Fury1936Fritz Lang
35sex, lies, and videotape1989Steven Soderbergh
35Angel’s Egg1985Mamoru Oshii
35The Killers1946Robert Siodmak
36Bob le Flambeur1956Jean-Pierre Melville
36Green Snake1993Hark Tsui
36Le Deuxième Souffle1966Jean-Pierre Melville
36Spider-Man 22004Sam Raimi
36The Incredibles2004Brad Bird
37Touchez Pas au Grisbi1954Jacques Becker
38It Follows2014David Robert Mitchell
39Bad Day at Black Rock1955John Sturges
39Black Christmas1974Bob Clark
39Claire’s Knee1970Éric Rohmer
39Little Women2019Greta Gerwig
39Manchester by the Sea2016Kenneth Lonergan
39Ride Lonesome1959Budd Boetticher
40Collateral2004Michael Mann
40The Lighthouse2019Robert Eggers
41A Fish Called Wanda1988Charles Crichton
41Before Midnight2013Richard Linklater
41Insiang1976Lino Brocka
41The Lusty Men1952Nicholas Ray
42A Nightmare on Elm Street1984Wes Craven
42Ex Machina2014Alex Garland
42Roman Holiday1953William Wyler
42The Sixth Sense1999M. Night Shyamalan
43Election1999Alexander Payne
43Through a Glass Darkly1961Ingmar Bergman
44The Florida Project2017Sean Baker
44The Witch2015Robert Eggers
44Total Recall1990Paul Verhoeven
45Aftersun2022Charlotte Wells
45Canyon Passage1946Jacques Tourneur
46Hot Fuzz2007Edgar Wright
47Metropolitan1990Whit Stillman
47The Naked Spur1953Anthony Mann
48My Man Godfrey1936Gregory La Cava
48Prince of Darkness1987John Carpenter
48Othello1951Orson Welles
48Trust1990Hal Hartley
50My Winnipeg2007Guy Maddin
52Blade Runner 20492017Denis Villeneuve
52The Princess Bride1987Rob Reiner
54Fallen Angels1995Kar-Wai Wong
54To Live and Die in L.A.1985William Friedkin
56Safety Last!1923Fred C. Newmeyer, Sam Taylor
56Spring Breakers2012Harmony Korine
57Paterson2016Jim Jarmusch
59Reservoir Dogs1992Quentin Tarantino
60Pickup on South Street1953Samuel Fuller
60The Big Heat1953Fritz Lang
63Audition1999Takashi Miike
70Uncut Gems2019Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie
71L.A. Confidential1997Curtis Hanson
75Rififi1955Jules Dassin
77Her2013Spike Jonze

