While it was fascinating to see the results of the 2022 Sight & Sound poll, we’re just as curious to see what lies outside the established canon. As part of a comprehensive project at the essential resource They Shoot Pictures, Don’t They?, Ángel González polled nearly 839 critics on the best films that didn’t receive a single vote on the Sight & Sound poll, which they’ve now compiled into a massive Beyond the Sight & Sound Canon, which initially features 1,030 films but expands to a whopping 14,558 total films.

As a preview, we’ve collected the films that received at least 20 votes in this new poll, which is 263. It’s led by Spike Jonze’s Her, and they’ve also noted the directors that were most represented. Fritz Lang leads the pack with eight films mentioned, while François Truffaut has seven, and Anthony Mann, Clint Eastwood, Eric Rohmer, John Ford, Samuel Fuller, and Woody Allen all have six, then David Cronenberg, Ernst Lubitsch, Frank Capra, Ingmar Bergman, Jean-Luc Godard, Jean-Pierre Melville, René Clair, Steven Spielberg, William Wyler, and Yasujiro Ozu each nabbed five.

Check out the most-voted-for films in ascending order below, with more here, and happy watching.

Votes | Title | Year | Director