With R.M.N., Bad Luck Banging (not to mention a new film from Radu Jude this year), Întregalde, and more in recent years, the Romanian New Wave is alive and well. One of the most acclaimed films coming out of the country as of late is Men of Deeds, the new drama from Two Lottery Tickets director Paul Negoescu.

Winner of 6 Gopo Awards aka the Romanian Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Editing, the drama will be released on August 4 at NYC’s Quad in NY and August 11 at LA’s Laemmle Royal from Dekanalog. Ahead of the release of the film, which has drawn comparisons to Coens and Twin Peaks, we’re pleased to exclusively debut the U.S. trailer.

Here’s the synopsis: “A middle-aged police chief (Iulian Postelnicu) goes on with his job and modest life in a small town, dreaming of having an orchard, managing regular drunken conflicts at the local bar and largely ignoring the mayor’s (Vasile Muraru) questionable deeds and the dubious things that happen in the village. But when a man is murdered, he jumps to the other extreme, trying to be what he has never been before: the justice seeker who arrests everyone guilty.”

See the exclusive trailer and poster below.

Men of Deeds opens on August 4 at the Quad in New York, on August 11 at the Laemmle Royal in Los Angeles, and will expand.