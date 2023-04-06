On the heels of Naomi Kawase’s 2014 feature Still the Water getting distribution in North America from Film Movement, the distributor has now announced the Japanese director’s 2017 drama Radiance will get a release at the end of this month. Following a world premiere in competition at Cannes where it received the Ecumenical Jury Prize, we’re pleased to exclusively premiere the new U.S. trailer ahead of its April 28 debut.

Here’s the synopsis: “Misako (Ayame Misaki) is a writer of audio descriptions of films for the visually impaired. At a screening, she meets Nakamori (Masatoshi Nagase), an older photographer who is slowly losing his eyesight following an illness. Misako soon discovers Nakamori’s photographs, which will strangely bring her back to her past. Though hesitant to start a relationship, feelings soon arise between a man who has lost the light and a woman who pursues it.”

Kawase, whose latest narrative feature was 2020’s True Mothers, Japan’s Oscar entry, also received acclaim for 2015’s Sweet Bean. Last summer, the Japanese director faced assault allegations from her crew and has yet to announce plans for a new feature.

See the exclusive trailer below.

Radiance arrives digitally on April 28.