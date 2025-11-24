World premiering in the Centrepiece Section at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, Johnny Ma’s comedic drama The Mother and the Bear stars Kim Ho-jung, Won-Jae Lee, Jonathn Kim, and Amara Pedroso in a tale of a mother meddling in her comatose daughter’s life during a trip to Winnipeg. Ahead of Dekanalog’s release beginning January 2 at NYC’s IFC Center, we’re pleased to exclusively debut the new trailer and poster for the film, executive produced by Pablo LarraÍn.

Here’s the synopsis: “After 26-year-old Sumi suffers an accident on the streets of wintry Winnipeg, her overbearing mother Sara (Kim Ho-jung) flies in from Seoul to be by her now comatose daughter’s side. Desperate to ensure Sumi will have someone to look after her in the future, Sara embarks on a mission to catfish a suitable (preferably Korean) husband before her daughter wakes up. However, as Sara meddles in Sumi’s life via a dating app, she ends up on a journey that will leave her forever changed.”

See the exclusive trailer and poster below.