With their latest release, Constance Tsang’s evocative debut Blue Sun Palace, now in theaters, the distributor Dekanalog has now announced their latest acquisition. John Brian King’s drama Redlands, which premiered back in 2014, has now finally been acquired by the distributor for a release later this year. Following three residents of Redlands, California whose lives intersect and ultimately collide, we’re pleased to exclusively debut the trailer and poster for the film that radically captures creativity, sexuality, and violence in America.

Here’s the synopsis: “Vienna is a young ‘alternative’ nude model who lives with her indie-musician boyfriend Zack in Redlands, California (a bleak Inland Empire city sixty miles east of Los Angeles). Controlling and hypocritical, Zack uses Vienna’s earnings to further his own musical career as Vienna attempts to build a creative life of her own. Their lives are forever changed when Vienna meets Allan, a balding middle-aged amateur glamour photographer; unemployed and recently divorced, Allan’s unassuming behavior camouflages his feelings of inadequacy and his building resentment toward others.”

“Horror, especially when it is psychologically real, is a wonderful way to explore the vagaries of life and culture,” the director said upon release. “Obviously there are other ways to successfully explore such things––the black comedy of Dogtooth or the lush melodrama of All That Heaven Allows immediately come to mind––but, for me, interacting with other people, especially people who perceive themselves as creative, always makes me think of (and with) horror.”

See the exclusive trailer below.