The radical post-apocalyptic sci-fi lesbian fantasy you need this season, A. Hans Scheirl, and Dietmar Schipek’s Austrian odyssey Flaming Ears has been newly restored in 4K and is arriving next month. Released in 1991 and set in 2700, Kino Lorber will release the “cyberdyke” avant-garde science fiction film at Metrograph beginning November `18 and we’re delighted to premiere the exclusive new trailer.

Set in the burnt-out, all-lesbian city of Asche, the overlapping tales of three women unfold: comic book artist Spy (Susana Helmayr); pyromaniac pervert performance artist Volly (co-director Pürrer); and utterly amoral, reptile revering alien Nun (co-director Scheirl). With comparisons to Lizzie Borden’s Born in Flames, B. Ruby Rich put it best: “Imagine the film that J.G. Ballard might have made if he’d been born an Austrian dyke, and don’t say I didn’t warn you.”



The 4K restoration was performed in 2020 by Kinothek Asta Nielsen e.V. Originally filmed in Super-8, the master was scanned from the 16mm A/B internegatives. See the exclusive trailer and poster below.

Flaming Ears opens on November 18 at Metrograph and will expand.