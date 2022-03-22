With stellar recent work by Radu Jude, Cristi Puiu, Radu Muntean, and Radu Ciorniciuc, among others, the fertile Romanian New Wave shows no signs of slowing down. The latest to arrive in the United States comes from Eugen Jebleanu, who has made his debut feature with Poppy Field. A selection at Tallinn Black Nights, Taipei, Torino, Glasgow, Hamburg, Thessaloniki, Montclair, and more, it’s now getting a release on April 8 via Film Movement and we’re pleased to exclusively debut the trailer.

Planning to spend a romantic weekend with his long-distance boyfriend, Christi’s tender reunion is cut short when he is called in to handle a crisis at work. Christi is a member of the Bucharest police force, and his unit is sent to quell a protest at a local movie theater, where a far-right group has interrupted the screening of a queer film. As tensions between the homophobic protesters and the audience mount, Christi, closeted to his fellow officers, begins to spiral out of control when he spots a former fling in the crowd. A violent outburst threatens to expose Christi’s secret and forces him to confront the contradictions between his personal and professional life.

See the trailer and poster below.

Poppy Field opens in Virtual Cinemas and on VOD on April 8.