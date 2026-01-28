With Sundance now underway, the next major festival on our radar is Berlinale, which kicks off on February 12. Today we’re proud to present the exclusive trailer for one of the hopeful breakouts in the Generation section, Victoria Linares Villegas’ (Ramona, It Runs in the Family) narrative debut No Salgas (translated as Don’t Come Out), starring Cecile van Welie, Gabriela Cortés, Camila Issa, Camila Santana, and Mariela Guerrero.

Here’s the synopsis: “Two teenagers flee an apartment complex into the desolate night. One escapes. The other stops to catch her breath. From the shadows, her mother approaches and kills her, overtaken by an unseen force. Liz, a shy medical student, is secretly in love with her best friend Wendy. Their relationship is hidden even from her clique. After Liz learns of a troubling pattern of disappearances and deaths within the LGBTQ community, including a friend in common, she begins to feel uneasy. Wendy dismisses it. After the two are arrested for being intimate, Wendy is forced to come out to her brother. That same night, he kills her, possessed by the same force. A year later, a guilt-ridden Liz, now dating a guy, joins her closest friends on a weekend trip to a country house to commemorate Wendy. The fragile calm fractures with the arrival of Jessie, a newcomer whose presence stirs Liz’s buried desire and unresolved grief. As Liz allows herself to drift closer to Jessie and back toward the life she tried to escape, the unseen force returns, spreading through the group and turning friends violently against one another. Liz escapes with Jessie, aware that whatever was unleashed has not been fully destroyed.”

“The dynamics of coexistence and power have always favoured a heteronormative society,” said director Victoria Linares Villegas. “The Dominican Republic is highly conservative, which only highlights the inadequacy of the concept of an ‘ally,’ an idea that in ‘No salgas’ is more performative than supportive, and often does not stem from genuine understanding, but from reflexive tolerance. The ally can be understanding and, at the same time, contribute, out of ignorance, to oppressive social environments.”

See the exclusive trailer below: