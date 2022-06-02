One of the major documentary filmmakers to emerge this past decade is the Paris-born Alice Diop, subject of a recent Film at Lincoln Center retrospective and whose latest feature, the Berlinale winner We (Nous), will be arriving this month. Ahead of a theatrical debut at NYC’s Museum of the Modern Art on June 22 and a global streaming release on MUBI beginning June 29, we’re pleased to debut the exclusive new trailer.

We is a vital and entrancing look at the largely Black and immigrant communities in the Parisian suburbs whose lives and livelihoods are connected by the RER B, the commuter train that traverses the city from north to south. Winner of the 2021 Berlinale’s Encounters section, this deeply empathetic work seeks to preserve the existence of ordinary lives. From cleaning ladies to nurses, writers to hunters, Diop focuses her camera on a diverse array of subjects who form a panoramic portrait of contemporary Paris, as she explores the divisions that haunt France’s present, and wonders what could hold such a fractured nation together.

