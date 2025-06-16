Following the theatrical releases of Eephus and Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point, the next feature from Omnes Films is coming to U.S. theaters. We’re thrilled to exclusively announce Factory 25 has acquired worldwide rights to Alexandra Simpson’s feature-directing debut No Sleep Till. Following a premiere at the Venice Film Festival last fall, it played at New Directors/New Films, and the Los Angeles Festival of Movies, and will open in theaters on July 18, beginning at NYC’s Metrograph. Ahead of the release, we’re pleased to exclusively debut the new trailer and poster.

Here’s the synopsis: “When the coastal Florida town of Atlantic Beach is threatened by an impending hurricane, locals prepare for a mandatory evacuation. But as the last tourists depart and residents board-up their homes, a few wanderers feel strangely compelled to remain. Among them are two-long time friends who embrace willful ignorance in pursuit of their dream gig, a local teenager who bikes alone through the darkening night, and an obsessive storm chaser who recognizes this might be the opportunity of his career. As if haunted by the soon-to-be ghost of their hometown, they venture into the night and face the threats that await them with fascination and dread. Ominous and dream-like in equal measure, the debut from Alexandra Simpson—and the latest feature from the thriving collective Omnes Films (CHRISTMAS EVE IN MILLER’S POINT, EEPHUS, HAM ON RYE)—is a hypnotic take on the disaster movie.”

Jared Mobarak said in his review, “A hurricane is coming and Atlantic Beach, Florida is directly in its path. The tourists have already left. Most residents remain. Why? Because this is hurricane country. None of this is new. Maybe the storm will hit. Maybe it won’t. Is that chance worth the time and effort of skipping town? Or is the excitement of experiencing it as it washes over you too good to pass up? And what about those who simply can’t be bothered either due to age or complacency? This is home, after all. For some, this is all they’ve ever known. Alexandra Simpson’s No Sleep Till plays out in a slice-of-life documentarian style. It’s a quiet piece with gorgeous images (kudos to cinematographer Sylvain Froidevaux) and interesting characters engaged in the seemingly wild juxtapositions inherent to maintaining a mundane status quo through the uncertainty of impending chaos.”

See the exclusive trailer below.