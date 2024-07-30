100 years ago this fall, Robert Frank was born. The legendary Swiss-born photographer and filmmaker has a number of centenary celebrations, including the first-ever solo exhibition of his work to be presented at the Museum of Modern Art starting in September, and now one of his features has been restored and will receive a theatrical rollout beginning soon after.

Candy Mountain, which Frank co-directed with novelist/screenwriter Rudy Wurlitzer (Two-Lane Blacktop, Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid), follows a struggling musician who sets out to find the legendary guitar maker Elmore Silk, with whom he hopes to strike a deal to make himself rich and famous. Released in 1987, the cult classic features a cast including Kevin J O’Conner and Harris Yulin, as well as the legendary actress Bulle Ogier, and real-life music legends Tom Waits, Leon Redbone, Joe Strummer, Dr. John, David Johansen, and Arto Lindsay. Coming from Film Movement, they’ve set an October 25th theatrical release for the 2K restoration beginning at NYC’s BAM.

Here’s the synopsis: “New York City, 1980s. A struggling, deadbeat musician named Julius (Kevin J. O’Connor) has fallen on hard times. With no guitar, band or paying gigs, he cooks up a get-rich-quick scheme – to find the legendary, yet elusive guitar-maker Elmore Silk (Harris Yulin). Considered one of the greatest luthiers in the business, Silk’s disappearance from the scene has only made his work more coveted by musicians and executives looking to make a buck off his name. Julius agrees to track the man down and sets out on the road. Meant to be a simple journey upstate, the erstwhile rocker stumbles down a long, winding road full of dead-ends and wrong turns towards an eventual revelatory conclusion in the Canadian wilderness.”

“Robert and Rudy put their indelible stamp on the road movie genre with Candy Mountain,” says Michael Rosenberg, President of Film Movement. “With a who’s who of music icons, and a stunning restoration, it’s well positioned to find an appreciative new audience and offers another side of Robert Frank to appreciate during his centenary year.”

