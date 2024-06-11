We’re delighted to exclusively announce that Grasshopper Film has acquired the digital and non-theatrical North American distribution rights to I’m “George Lucas”: A Connor Ratliff Story, which World Premiered at Slamdance earlier this year and had a successful limited theatrical run nationwide with Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas this past spring. The documentary has its PVOD premiere starting today, available for rental or purchase, followed by a TVOD release on major platforms. The film tracks comedian Connor Ratliff while he performs as renowned filmmaker George Lucas in the New York cult comedy show “The George Lucas Talk Show,” and as he begins to question the need for its continuation and his own drive for success and fulfillment in show business.

The documentary is directed by first-time filmmaker Ryan Jacobi and stars Connor Ratliff (Mean Girls, Dead Eyes podcast), Griffin Newman (The Tick, Blank Check podcast), and Patrick Cotnoir (The Chris Gethard Show), and is produced by Annamaria Sofillas, Jacobi, and Marsh Chamberlain, with executive producers including Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live) and D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place). Other well-known talent featured in the film include Moynihan, Zach Cherry (Severance), John Hodgman (The Daily Show), Julie Cohen (RBG), Mo Rocca (CBS Sunday Morning), Heidi Gardner (Saturday Night Live), Ethan Slater (Wicked), fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi, Tami Sagher (Orange Is The New Black), Anthony Atamanuik (The President Show), and many others.

The film recently concluded a limited theatrical run with Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas across the country, as well as screenings at Nitehawk Prospect Park in Brooklyn, NY, The Frida Cinema in Santa Ana, CA, and Fleur Cinema & Cafe in Des Moines, IA. Audiences filled the theaters, many of which hosted cast/crew Q&A’s with moderators including Paul Scheer, Alan Sepinwall, Paul F. Tompkins, David Farrier, Michael H. Weber, and Brandon Scott Jones.

Earlier in the year, I’m “George Lucas”: A Connor Ratliff Story embarked on a successful festival run, having its World Premiere at the Slamdance Film Festival in the Documentary Features Competition, followed by Juried Best First Feature and Audience Best Feature awards at the Make Believe Seattle Film Festival, later playing in competition at both the Florida Film Festival and the Calgary Underground Film Festival, and concluding with the DOC NYC Selects Spring Series at IFC Center.

The deal was negotiated by lead producer Annamaria Sofillas on behalf of the filmmakers and Lily Spitz of Grasshopper Film, encompassing all digital and non-theatrical distribution.

Dan Mecca said in our review, “There is something genuinely heartfelt about I’m ‘George Lucas’: A Connor Ratliff Story. Directed by Ryan Jacobi, the documentary tells the story of New York-based comedian Connor Ratliff and his long tenure playing ‘George Lucas’ on The George Lucas Talk Show, an improvised, monthly comedy series designed as a late-night panel talk show in which real-life guests act as though they are conversing with the real George Lucas. The majority of performances were staged at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in New York City. The show also gained a brand-new, expanded audience over Zoom during the pandemic.”