One of the most pleasant surprises at this year’s Sundance Film Festival was the latest film from Australian director Sophie Hyde. Good Luck to You, Leo Grande follows Emma Thompson as a widow attempting to have proper sex for the first time in her life and does so by hiring a sex worker (Daryl McCormack). As one can imagine, the experience opens up many thoughts about the path her life has taken while also being a delightfully sex-positive journey. Ahead of a Hulu release in just about a month, the first trailer has arrived.

Dan Mecca said in his review, “Some films just seem easy to make. This is a compliment—nothing back-handed about it. Good Luck to You, Leo Grande is one such example. As written by Katy Brand and directed by Sophie Hyde, every minute feels extremely natural. Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack star as Nancy Stokes and Leo Grande, respectively. The latter is a stunningly (stunningly) handsome sex worker. The former is a retired, widowed teacher determined to discover a sex life that got buried under thirty years of polite, repressed marriage.”

See the trailer below.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande arrives on Hulu on June 17.