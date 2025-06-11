One of the breakout premieres at Sundance Film Festival this year, Kate Beecroft’s East of Wall stars Tabatha Zimiga as a version of herself, running a ranch in the Badlands of South Dakota. Picked up by Sony Pictures Classics for a theatrical release beginning August 15, they’ve now debuted the first trailer and poster.

Here’s the synopsis: “EAST OF WALL is an authentic portrait of female resilience in the ”New West” inspired and played by the women and girls who live it. Set in the Badlands of South Dakota, Tabatha, a young, rebellious rancher, who rescues and resells horses, must make hard decisions to deal with her fractured family, financial uncertainty, and unresolved grief, all while providing refuge for a group of wayward neighborhood teens.”

Dan Mecca said in his Sundance review, “The degree of difficulty in making East of Wall must have been enormous: a small budget, a series of remote locations, a slew of non-actor performers, and the incredibly arduous task of working with horses. Written and directed by Kate Beecroft, the film stars Tabatha Zimiga as a version of herself. In real life, Zimiga runs a South Dakota ranch where she raises horses she then sells via social media. Her daughter Porshia also stars here, and is quite good. The film as a whole is a fictional narrative wrapped up in the facts of the Zimiga clan. Following the untimely death of her husband, Tabatha is burdened with significant financial responsibilities as well as a large chosen family that lives at her ranch: a number of older children with no place to go have found a home with her and her biological children.”

See the trailer and poster below.