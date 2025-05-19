It’s now been 30 years since Lars von Trier and Thomas Vinterberg launched the Dogme 95 movement, featuring a set of stripped-down filmmaking rules to put power back in the hands of directors. While films such as Festen, The Idiots, and even Harmony Korine’s Julien Donkey-Boy emerged, it eventually died out about a decade on, but now a group of Danish directors have launched their own manifesto with Dogma 25.

As formed by May el-Thouky (Queen of Hearts), Milad Alami (The Charmer), Isabella Eklöf (Holiday), Annika Berg (Hurricane), and Jesper Just, it comes at an opportune time as the industry undergoes many challenges. “We celebrate Dogma 95, the filmmakers who came before us, and those who will come after. We stand together to defend artistic freedom as a shield against pointlessness and powerlessness. Dogma 25 is a rescue mission and a cultural uprising,” the filmmakers said. “In a world where formulaic films based on algorithms and artificial visual expression are gaining traction, it is our mission to stand up for the flawed, distinct, and human imprint. We champion the uncompromising and unpredictable, and we fight against the forces working to reduce cinematic art to an ultra-processed consumer product.”

With the statement made at Cannes Film Festival in Zentropa’s villa, Lars von Trier and Thomas Vinterberg added, “In ’95, we made films in the certainty of peace and created a revolt against conformity. In ’25, new dogmas were created, now in a world of war and uncertainty. We wish you the best of luck on your march toward reconquering Danish film.”

With the hopes for each of the five directors to make a feature within the next three years, they’ve already raised around $1.5 million for each film. As we await more updates, read the manifesto below.