If the large-scale Hollywood productions Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman came across feeling a little too slick and manufactured to appeal to the largest audience possible and cover far too much territory in standard biopic form, a new indie drama exploring another rock icon may be more your tempo. Stardust takes a particular look into a slice of David Bowie’s life, and today the first trailer has landed.

As directed by Gabriel Range, the film stars musician and actor Johnny Flynn (Clouds of Sils Maria) as Bowie with a cast also featuring Marc Maron and Jena Malone. The drama, which IFC Films will release next month around Thanksgiving, follows a 24-year-old David Bowie in 1971 on his first road trip to America as he births his iconic alter ego, Ziggy Stardust.

See the trailer and poster below.

Stardust opens in theaters and on VOD on November 25, 2020.