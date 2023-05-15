Surely marking an upgrade from the snapcase Warner Bros. DVD we all watched in your green-gilled days, Criterion will give Akira Kurosawa’s Dreams the 4K treatment this August. It’s the biggest announcement this month, but shouldn’t entirely overshadow the further offerings––among them a four-film set highlighting Swedish director Bo Widerberg, newly restored and boasting an introduction from Ruben Östlund.

Meanwhile, the recently restored, much-acclaimed Drylongso gets Blu-ray treatment––read our interview with director Cauleen Smith here––and Wayne Wang’s little-seen Dim Sum: A Little Bit of Heart arrives in a new director’s cut.

Find artwork below and more at Criterion.