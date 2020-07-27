As the coronavirus continues spreading throughout the world, the incompetence within much of the United States in controlling the situation has caused fatal consequences. While it seems trivial to await updates on the chicken and egg situation as it pertains to Christopher Nolan’s Tenet (and how theaters won’t open until there is a likely box-office earner like this one, and how Warner Bros. won’t open the film until they can safely guarantee the opportunity for a profit), a major update has indeed arrived.
Warner Bros. is now continuing with their unconventional rollout plans, opening in around 70 international territories beginning on August 26, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Russia, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The film will then open in select cities in the United States the following weekend beginning Thursday, September 3. As much of Latin America still fights the pandemic, those dates have yet to be decided, as does an opening in China.
We’ll have to wait and see which cities in the United States will be on WB’s list, but it presents a dangerous game if this opens up the desire for people in a hot zone to travel to a city where the film is playing. See an abridged list for the rollout below, also culled from Deadline, who note that Japan may not get the film until September 18, which conflicts with WB’s announcement. We’ll update this list when confirmed.
August 26
Belgium
Bulgaria
Croatia
Denmark
Egypt
Estonia
Finland
France
Holland
Hungary
Iceland
Indonesia
Italy
Korea
Latvia
Lithuania
Portugal
Russia
Serbia
Slovakia
Sweden
Switzerland
Turkey
Ukraine
United Kingdom
August 27
Australia
Austria
Bahrain
Canada
Czech Republic
Germany
Greece
Hong Kong
Israel
Lebanon
Malaysia
Middle East
New Zealand
Poland
Saudi Arabia
Singapore
Taiwan
Thailand
United Arab Emirates
August 28
East Africa
Ghana
Nigeria
Norway
Romania
Slovenia
Spain
Vietnam
September 3
Kuwait
Qatar
United States (select cities)