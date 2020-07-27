As the coronavirus continues spreading throughout the world, the incompetence within much of the United States in controlling the situation has caused fatal consequences. While it seems trivial to await updates on the chicken and egg situation as it pertains to Christopher Nolan’s Tenet (and how theaters won’t open until there is a likely box-office earner like this one, and how Warner Bros. won’t open the film until they can safely guarantee the opportunity for a profit), a major update has indeed arrived.

Warner Bros. is now continuing with their unconventional rollout plans, opening in around 70 international territories beginning on August 26, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Russia, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The film will then open in select cities in the United States the following weekend beginning Thursday, September 3. As much of Latin America still fights the pandemic, those dates have yet to be decided, as does an opening in China.

We’ll have to wait and see which cities in the United States will be on WB’s list, but it presents a dangerous game if this opens up the desire for people in a hot zone to travel to a city where the film is playing. See an abridged list for the rollout below, also culled from Deadline, who note that Japan may not get the film until September 18, which conflicts with WB’s announcement. We’ll update this list when confirmed.

August 26



Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Denmark

Egypt

Estonia

Finland

France

Holland

Hungary

Iceland

Indonesia

Italy

Korea

Latvia

Lithuania

Portugal

Russia

Serbia

Slovakia

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

Ukraine

United Kingdom

August 27

Australia

Austria

Bahrain

Canada

Czech Republic

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong

Israel

Lebanon

Malaysia

Middle East

New Zealand

Poland

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Taiwan

Thailand

United Arab Emirates

August 28

East Africa

Ghana

Nigeria

Norway

Romania

Slovenia

Spain

Vietnam

September 3

Kuwait

Qatar

United States (select cities)