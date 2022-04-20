Two more sidebars at this year’s Cannes Film Festival have unveiled their lineup. First up, Critics Week (aka La Semaine de la Critique), which brings together first and second features, has announced its 2022 slate, which includes a special screening of Jesse Eisenberg’s When You Finish Saving the World, which we reviewed at Sundance. While the festival is primarily geared towards discoveries, it also includes a new short by Yann Gonzalez.

ACID (Association for the Distribution of Independent Cinema) also unveiled its nine features, which notably includes a new film by Damien Manivel, who recently directed the acclaimed Isadora’s Children. Check out both lineups below.

Critics Week (hat tip to Screen Daily)

Special Screenings

When You Finish Saving The World (US) (Opening film)

Dir. Jesse Eisenberg

Sons Of Ramses (Fr)

Dir. Clément Cogitore

Everybody Loves Jeanne (Fr)

Dir. Céline Devaux

Next Sohee (S Kor) (Closing film)

Dir. July Jung

In Competition

Aftersun (UK-US)

Dir. Charlotte Wells

Alma Viva (Fr-Port)

Dir. Cristèle Alves Meira

Dalva (Bel-Fr)

Dir. Emmanuelle Nicot

La Jauría (Col-Fr)

Dir. Andrés Ramírez Pulido

Summer Scars (Fr)

Dir. Simon Rieth

Imagine (Iran)

Dir. Ali Behrad

The Woodcutter Story (Fin-Den-Neth-Ger)

Dir. Mikko Myllylahti

Short Film Competition

Canker (China)

Dir. Lin Tu

Las criaturas que se derriten bajo el sol (Chile-Fr)

Dir. Diego Cespedes

Chords (Sp)

Dir. Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren

Will You Look At Me (China)

Dir. Shuli Huang

Ice Merchants (Port-UK-Fr)

Dir. João Gonzalez

It’s Nice In Here (Neth)

Dir. Robert-Jonathan Koeyers

I Didn’t Make It To Love Her (Bos-Sp-UK)

Dir. Anna Fernandez De Paco

On Xerxes’ Throne (Gr)

Dir. Evi Kalogiropoulou

Manta Ray (Fr)

Dir. Anton Bialas

Swan In the Center (Fr)

Dir. Iris Chassaigne

Short Special Screenings

Amo (Fr)

Dir. Emmanuel Gras

Hideous (UK)

Dir. Yann Gonzalez

Scale (Fr-UK-Czech Rep-Bel)

Dir. Joseph Pierce

ACID

99 Moons – Jan Gassmann

Atlantic Bar – Fanny Molins

La colline – Denis Gheerbrant and Lina Tsrimova

Grand Paris – Martin Jauvat

How to Save a Dead Friend – Marusya Syroechkovskaya

Jacky Caillou – Luca Delangle

Magdala – Damien Manivel

Polaris – Ainara Vera

Yamabuki – Juichiro Yamasaki