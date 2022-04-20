Two more sidebars at this year’s Cannes Film Festival have unveiled their lineup. First up, Critics Week (aka La Semaine de la Critique), which brings together first and second features, has announced its 2022 slate, which includes a special screening of Jesse Eisenberg’s When You Finish Saving the World, which we reviewed at Sundance. While the festival is primarily geared towards discoveries, it also includes a new short by Yann Gonzalez.
ACID (Association for the Distribution of Independent Cinema) also unveiled its nine features, which notably includes a new film by Damien Manivel, who recently directed the acclaimed Isadora’s Children. Check out both lineups below.
Critics Week (hat tip to Screen Daily)
Special Screenings
When You Finish Saving The World (US) (Opening film)
Dir. Jesse Eisenberg
Sons Of Ramses (Fr)
Dir. Clément Cogitore
Everybody Loves Jeanne (Fr)
Dir. Céline Devaux
Next Sohee (S Kor) (Closing film)
Dir. July Jung
In Competition
Aftersun (UK-US)
Dir. Charlotte Wells
Alma Viva (Fr-Port)
Dir. Cristèle Alves Meira
Dalva (Bel-Fr)
Dir. Emmanuelle Nicot
La Jauría (Col-Fr)
Dir. Andrés Ramírez Pulido
Summer Scars (Fr)
Dir. Simon Rieth
Imagine (Iran)
Dir. Ali Behrad
The Woodcutter Story (Fin-Den-Neth-Ger)
Dir. Mikko Myllylahti
Short Film Competition
Canker (China)
Dir. Lin Tu
Las criaturas que se derriten bajo el sol (Chile-Fr)
Dir. Diego Cespedes
Chords (Sp)
Dir. Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren
Will You Look At Me (China)
Dir. Shuli Huang
Ice Merchants (Port-UK-Fr)
Dir. João Gonzalez
It’s Nice In Here (Neth)
Dir. Robert-Jonathan Koeyers
I Didn’t Make It To Love Her (Bos-Sp-UK)
Dir. Anna Fernandez De Paco
On Xerxes’ Throne (Gr)
Dir. Evi Kalogiropoulou
Manta Ray (Fr)
Dir. Anton Bialas
Swan In the Center (Fr)
Dir. Iris Chassaigne
Short Special Screenings
Amo (Fr)
Dir. Emmanuel Gras
Hideous (UK)
Dir. Yann Gonzalez
Scale (Fr-UK-Czech Rep-Bel)
Dir. Joseph Pierce
ACID
99 Moons – Jan Gassmann
Atlantic Bar – Fanny Molins
La colline – Denis Gheerbrant and Lina Tsrimova
Grand Paris – Martin Jauvat
How to Save a Dead Friend – Marusya Syroechkovskaya
Jacky Caillou – Luca Delangle
Magdala – Damien Manivel
Polaris – Ainara Vera
Yamabuki – Juichiro Yamasaki