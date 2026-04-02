World premiering at the 2025 Edinburgh International Film Festival and making its North American premiere at Newfest to much acclaim, Elliot Tuttle’s feature Blue Film has already stirred up some controversy, touching on perhaps taboo subject matter. Picked up by Obscured Releasing, the film will now get a release on May 8 and the first trailer has dropped.

Here’s the synopsis: “When a fetish camboy (Kieron Moore) visits a client in exchange for $50,000, he discovers a masked man (Reed Birney) with a camera and a series of increasingly probing questions. But when the man reveals a disturbing connection to Aaron’s past, the two drop their personas and gradually reveal their true desires in a seductive thriller being called ‘one of the most daring American films of recent vintage.’”

“What Elliot accomplishes in telling the story of how two men’s sexuality and their connection shaped their futures is simultaneously humane and shocking,” said Millard and Guentzler. “He is asking questions no American filmmaker has dared to ask in decades and we’re thrilled to be launching Blue Film in theaters.”

See the trailer below.