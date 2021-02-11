This year’s Berlin International Film Festival will look a bit different this year, with a virtual edition taking place March 1-5 for industry and press, then a public, in-person edition kicking off in June.
The complete lineup has now been unveiled, including Céline Sciamma’s highly-anticipated Portrait of a Lady on Fire follow-up Petite Maman, a surprise new Hong Sang-soo feature, the latest work from Ryūsuke Hamaguchi, along with new projects by Radu Jude, Xavier Beauvois, Dominik Graf, Pietro Marcello, Ramon Zürcher & Silvan Zürcher, and more.
Check out each section below.
Competition Tiles
“Albatros” (Drift Away)
France
by Xavier Beauvois
with Jérémie Renier, Marie-Julie Maille, Victor Belmondo
“Babardeală cu buclucsau porno balamuc” (Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn)
Romania/Luxemburg/Croatia/Czech Republic
by Radu Jude
with Katia Pascariu, Claudia Ieremia, Olimpia Mălai
“Fabian oder Der Gang vor die Hunde” (Fabian – Going to the Dogs)
Germany
by Dominik Graf
with Tom Schilling, Saskia Rosendahl, Albrecht Schuch
“Ghasideyeh gave sefid” (Ballad of a White Cow)
Iran/France
by Behtash Sanaeeha, Maryam Moghaddam
with Maryam Moghaddam, Alireza Sanifar
“Guzen to sozo” (Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy)
Japan
by Ryusuke Hamaguchi
with Kotone Furukawa, Kiyohiko Shibukawa, Fusako Urabe
“Herr Bachmann und seine Klasse” (Mr Bachmann and His Class)
Germany
by Maria Speth
with Dieter Bachmann and pupils of class 6b
“Ich bin dein Mensch” (I’m Your Man)
Germany
by Maria Schrader
with Maren Eggert, Dan Stevens, Sandra Hüller
“Inteurodeoksyeon” (Introduction)
Republic of Korea
by Hong Sangsoo
with Shin Seokho, Park Miso, Kim Minhee
“Memory Box”
France/Lebanon/Canada/Qatar
by Joana Hadjithomas, Khalil Joreige
with Rim Turki, Manal Issa, Paloma Vauthier
“Nebenan” (Next Door)
Germany
by Daniel Brühl
with Daniel Brühl, Peter Kurth
“Petite Maman”
France
by Céline Sciamma
with Joséphine Sanz, Gabrielle Sanz, Nina Meurisse
Ras vkhedavt, rodesac cas vukurebt? (What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?)
Germany/Georgia
by Alexandre Koberidze
with Ani Karseladze, Giorgi Bochorishvili, Vakhtang Fanchulidze
“Rengeteg – mindenhol látlak” (Forest – I See You Everywhere)
Hungary
by Bence Fliegauf
with Laura Podlovics, István Lénárt, Lilla Kizlinger, Zsolt Végh, László Cziffer, Juli Jakab, Ági Gubík
“Természetes fény” (Natural Light)
Hungary/Latvia/France/Germany
by Dénes Nagy
with Ferenc Szabó, Tamás Garbacz, László Bajkó
“Una Película de Policías” (A Cop Movie)
Mexico
by Alonso Ruizpalacios
with Mónica Del Carmen, Raúl Briones
Berlinale Special Titles
“Best Sellers”
Canada/U.K.
by Lina Roessler
with Michael Caine, Aubrey Plaza
“Courage”
Germany
by Aliaksei Paluyan
with Maryna Yakubovich, Pavel Haradnizky, Denis Tarasenka
“French Exit”
Canada/Ireland
by Azazel Jacobs
with Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges, Valerie Mahaffey, Imogen Poots
“Je suis Karl”
Germany/Czech Republic
by Christian Schwochow
with Luna Wedler, Jannis Niewöhner, Milan Peschel
“Language Lessons”
U.S.
by Natalie Morales
with Natalie Morales, Mark Duplass, Desean Terry
“Limbo”
Hong Kong/People’s Republic of China
by Cheang Soi
with Lam Ka Tung, Liu Cya, Lee Mason, Hiroyuki Ikeuchi
“The Mauritanian”
U.K.
by Kevin Macdonald
with Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim, Shailene Woodley, Benedict Cumberbatch
“Per Lucio” (For Lucio)
Italy
by Pietro Marcello
“Tides”
Germany/Switzerland
by Tim Fehlbaum
with Nora Arnezedar, Iain Glen, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina
“Tina”
U.S.
by Dan Lindsay, T. J. Martin
with Tina Turner, Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey, Katori Hall
“Wer wir waren” (Who We Were)
Germany
by Marc Bauder
with Alexander Gerst, Sylvia Erle, Dennis Snower, Matthieu Ricard
Encounters
As I Want
Egypt / France / Norway / Palestine
by Samaher Alqadi
*World premiere / Documentary form / Debut film
Azor
Switzerland / France / Argentina
by Andreas Fontana
with Fabrizio Rongione, Stéphanie Cléau
*World premiere / Debut film
The Beta Test
USA / United Kingdom
by Jim Cummings, PJ McCabe
with Jim Cummings, Virginia Newcomb, PJ McCabe
*World premiere
Blutsauger (Bloodsuckers)
Germany
by Julian Radlmaier
with Alexandre Koberidze, Lilith Stangenberg, Alexander Herbst, Corinna Harfouch
*World premiere
Hygiène sociale (Social Hygiene)
Canada
by Denis Côté
with Maxim Gaudette, Larissa Corriveau, Eleonore Loiselle
*World premiere
Das Mädchen und die Spinne (The Girl and the Spider)
Switzerland
by Ramon Zürcher, Silvan Zürcher
with Henriette Confurius, Liliane Amuat, Ursina Lardi
*World premiere
Mantagheye payani (District Terminal)
Iran / Germany
by Bardia Yadegari, Ehsan Mirhosseini
with Bardia Yadegari, Farideh Azadi, Ali Hemmati
*World premiere / Debut film
Moon, 66 Questions
Greece / France
by Jacqueline Lentzou
with Sofia Kokkali, Lazaros Georgakopoulos
*World premiere / Debut film
Nous (We)
France
by Alice Diop
with Ismael Soumaïla Sissoko, N’deye Sighane Diop, Pierre Bergounioux
*World premiere / Documentary form
Rock Bottom Riser
USA
by Fern Silva
*World premiere / Experimental film / Debut film
The Scary of Sixty-First
USA
by Dasha Nekrasova
with Betsey Brown, Madeline Quinn, Dasha Nekrasova
*World premiere / Debut film
Vị (Taste)
Vietnam / Singapore / France / Thailand / Germany /Taiwan
by Lê Bảo
with Olegunleko Ezekiel Gbenga, Thi Minh Nga Khuong, Thi Dung Le
*World premiere / Debut film
Panorama
“Censor”
U.K.
by Prano Bailey-Bond
“Death of a Virgin, and the Sin of Not Living”
Lebanon
by George Peter Barbari
“Dirty Feathers”
U.S/Mexico
by Carlos Alfonso Corral
“Genderation”
Germany
by Monika Treut
“Bliss”
Germany
by Henrika Kull
“Celts”
Serbia, by Milica Tomović
“Human Factors”
Germany/Italy/Denmark
by Ronny Trocker
“Miguel’s War”
Lebanon/Germany/Spain
by Eliane Raheb
“All Eyes Off Me”
Israel
by Hadas Ben Aroya
“The World After Us”
France
by Louda Ben Salah-Cazanas
“Night Raiders”
Canada/New Zealand
by Danis Goulet
“North By Current”
U.S.
by Angelo Madsen Minax
“Brother’s Keeper”
Turkey/Romania
by Ferit Karahan
“Souad”
Egypt/Tunisia/Germany
by Ayten Amin
“Ted K”
U.S.
by Tony Stone
“Theo and the Metamorphosis”
France
by Damien Odoul
“The Last Forest”
Brazil
by Luiz Bolognesi
“Copilot”
Germany/France
by Anne Zohra Berrached
“A Balance”
Japan
by Yujiro Harumoto
Perspektive Deutsches Kino
“Instructions for Survival”
Germany
by Yana Ugrekhelidze
“Jesus Egon Christ”
Germany
by David Vajda, Saša Vajda
“Keep Moving”
Germany
by Salar Ghazi
“The Seed”
Germany
by Mia Maariel Meyer
“When a farm goes aflame”
Germany
by Jide Tom Akinleminu
“Wood and Water”
Germany/France
by Jonas Bak
Generation KPlus
“Beans” (Canada)
Dir: Tracey Deer
Cast: Kiawentiio, Rainbow Dickerson, Violah Beauvais, Paulina Alexis
“Ensilumi” (Any Day Now) (Finland). International premiere.
Dir: Hamy Ramezan
Cast: Aran-Sina Keshvari, Shahab Hosseini, Shabnam Ghorbani, Kimiya Eskandari
“Han Nan Xia Ri” (Summer Blur) (China)
Dir: Han Shuai (Debut film)
Cast: Gong Beibi, Huang Tian, Zhang Xinyuan, Yan Xingyue
“Jong chak yeok” (Short Vacation) (South Korea). International premiere.
Dir: Kwon Min-pyo, Seo Hansol (Debut film)
Cast: Seol Si-yeon, Bae Yeon-woo, Park So-jung, Han Song-hee
“Last Days at Sea” (Philippines/Taiwan). Documentary. World premiere.
Dir: Venice Atienza (Debut film)
“Mission Ulja Funk” (Germany/Luxemburg/Poland). World premiere.
Dir: Barbara Kronenberg (Debut film)
Cast: Romy Lou Janinhoff, Jonas Oeßel, Hildegard Schroedter, Luc Feit
“Nelly Rapp – Monster Agent” (Sweden). International premiere.
Dir: Amanda Adolfsson
Cast: Matilda Gross, Lily Wahlsteen, Marianne Mörck, Johan Rheborg
“Una escuela en Cerro Hueso” (A School in Cerro Hueso) (Argentina). World premiere.
Dir: Betania Cappato
Cast: Mara Bestelli, Pablo Seijo, Clementina Folmer, Irene Zequin
Generation 14Plus
“Cryptozoo” (U.S.) Animation. International premiere.
Dir: Dash Shaw
Cast: Lake Bell, Michael Cera, Zoe Kazan, Louisa Krause, Angeliki Papoulia
“Fighter” (South Korea). International premiere.
Dir: Jéro Yun
Cast: Lim Seong-mi, Baek Seo-bin, Oh Kwang-rok, Lee Seung-yeon
“From the Wild Sea” (Denmark). Documentary. World premiere.
Dir: Robin Petré. Debut film.
“La Mif” (The Fam) (Switzerland). World premiere.
Dir: Fred Baillif
Cast: Claudia Grob, Anaïs Uldry, Kassia Da Costa, Joyce Esther Ndayisenga, Charlie Areddy, Amélie Tonsi, Amandine Golay, Sara Tulu
“Ninjababy” (Norway). World premiere.
Dir: Yngvild Sve Flikke
Cast: Kristine Kujath Thorp, Arthur Berning, Nader Khademi, Tora Dietrichson
“Stop-Zemlia” (Ukraine). World premiere.
Dir: Kateryna Gornostai (Debut film)
Cast: Maria Fedorchenko, Arsenii Markov, Yana Isaienko, Oleksandr Ivanov
“Tabija” (The White Fortress) (Canada/Bosnia and Herzegovina). World premiere.
Dir: Igor Drljača
Cast: Pavle Čemerikić, Sumeja Dardagan, Jasmin Geljo, Kerim Čutuna
Shorts
“Motorcyclist’s Happiness Won’t Fit Into His Suit,” Gabriel Herrera
“The Men Who Wait,” Truong Minh Quý
“Blastogenese X,” Conrad Veit, Charlotte Maria Kätzl
“Your Street,” Güzin Kar
“Easter Eggs,” Nicolas Keppens
“Glittering Barbieblood,” Ulu Braun
“International Dawn Chorus Day,” John Greyson
“A Love Song in Spanish,” Ana Elena Tejera
“A Present Light,” Diogo Costa Amarante
“More Happiness,” Livia Huang
“My Uncle Tudor,” Olga Lucovnicova
“One Hundred Steps,” Bárbara Wagner, Benjamin de Burca
“One Thousand and One Attempts to Be an Ocean,” Wang Yuyan
“Rehearsal,” Michael Omonua
“Young Hearts,” Émilie Vandenameele
“Strange Object,” Miranda Pennell
“Vadim on a Walk,” Sasha Svirsky
“Window,” by Edgar Jorge Baralt
“Day Is Done,” Zhang Dalei
“Zonder Meer,” Meltse Van Coillie