This year’s Berlin International Film Festival will look a bit different this year, with a virtual edition taking place March 1-5 for industry and press, then a public, in-person edition kicking off in June.

The complete lineup has now been unveiled, including Céline Sciamma’s highly-anticipated Portrait of a Lady on Fire follow-up Petite Maman, a surprise new Hong Sang-soo feature, the latest work from Ryūsuke Hamaguchi, along with new projects by Radu Jude, Xavier Beauvois, Dominik Graf, Pietro Marcello, Ramon Zürcher & Silvan Zürcher, and more.

Check out each section below.

Competition Tiles

“Albatros” (Drift Away)

France

by Xavier Beauvois

with Jérémie Renier, Marie-Julie Maille, Victor Belmondo

“Babardeală cu buclucsau porno balamuc” (Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn)

Romania/Luxemburg/Croatia/Czech Republic

by Radu Jude

with Katia Pascariu, Claudia Ieremia, Olimpia Mălai

“Fabian oder Der Gang vor die Hunde” (Fabian – Going to the Dogs)

Germany

by Dominik Graf

with Tom Schilling, Saskia Rosendahl, Albrecht Schuch

“Ghasideyeh gave sefid” (Ballad of a White Cow)

Iran/France

by Behtash Sanaeeha, Maryam Moghaddam

with Maryam Moghaddam, Alireza Sanifar

“Guzen to sozo” (Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy)

Japan

by Ryusuke Hamaguchi

with Kotone Furukawa, Kiyohiko Shibukawa, Fusako Urabe

“Herr Bachmann und seine Klasse” (Mr Bachmann and His Class)

Germany

by Maria Speth

with Dieter Bachmann and pupils of class 6b

“Ich bin dein Mensch” (I’m Your Man)

Germany

by Maria Schrader

with Maren Eggert, Dan Stevens, Sandra Hüller

“Inteurodeoksyeon” (Introduction)

Republic of Korea

by Hong Sangsoo

with Shin Seokho, Park Miso, Kim Minhee

“Memory Box”

France/Lebanon/Canada/Qatar

by Joana Hadjithomas, Khalil Joreige

with Rim Turki, Manal Issa, Paloma Vauthier

“Nebenan” (Next Door)

Germany

by Daniel Brühl

with Daniel Brühl, Peter Kurth

“Petite Maman”

France

by Céline Sciamma

with Joséphine Sanz, Gabrielle Sanz, Nina Meurisse

Ras vkhedavt, rodesac cas vukurebt? (What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?)

Germany/Georgia

by Alexandre Koberidze

with Ani Karseladze, Giorgi Bochorishvili, Vakhtang Fanchulidze

“Rengeteg – mindenhol látlak” (Forest – I See You Everywhere)

Hungary

by Bence Fliegauf

with Laura Podlovics, István Lénárt, Lilla Kizlinger, Zsolt Végh, László Cziffer, Juli Jakab, Ági Gubík

“Természetes fény” (Natural Light)

Hungary/Latvia/France/Germany

by Dénes Nagy

with Ferenc Szabó, Tamás Garbacz, László Bajkó

“Una Película de Policías” (A Cop Movie)

Mexico

by Alonso Ruizpalacios

with Mónica Del Carmen, Raúl Briones

Berlinale Special Titles

“Best Sellers”

Canada/U.K.

by Lina Roessler

with Michael Caine, Aubrey Plaza

“Courage”

Germany

by Aliaksei Paluyan

with Maryna Yakubovich, Pavel Haradnizky, Denis Tarasenka

“French Exit”

Canada/Ireland

by Azazel Jacobs

with Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges, Valerie Mahaffey, Imogen Poots

“Je suis Karl”

Germany/Czech Republic

by Christian Schwochow

with Luna Wedler, Jannis Niewöhner, Milan Peschel

“Language Lessons”

U.S.

by Natalie Morales

with Natalie Morales, Mark Duplass, Desean Terry

“Limbo”

Hong Kong/People’s Republic of China

by Cheang Soi

with Lam Ka Tung, Liu Cya, Lee Mason, Hiroyuki Ikeuchi

“The Mauritanian”

U.K.

by Kevin Macdonald

with Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim, Shailene Woodley, Benedict Cumberbatch

“Per Lucio” (For Lucio)

Italy

by Pietro Marcello

“Tides”

Germany/Switzerland

by Tim Fehlbaum

with Nora Arnezedar, Iain Glen, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina

“Tina”

U.S.

by Dan Lindsay, T. J. Martin

with Tina Turner, Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey, Katori Hall

“Wer wir waren” (Who We Were)

Germany

by Marc Bauder

with Alexander Gerst, Sylvia Erle, Dennis Snower, Matthieu Ricard

Encounters

As I Want

Egypt / France / Norway / Palestine

by Samaher Alqadi

*World premiere / Documentary form / Debut film

Azor

Switzerland / France / Argentina

by Andreas Fontana

with Fabrizio Rongione, Stéphanie Cléau

*World premiere / Debut film

The Beta Test

USA / United Kingdom

by Jim Cummings, PJ McCabe

with Jim Cummings, Virginia Newcomb, PJ McCabe

*World premiere

Blutsauger (Bloodsuckers)

Germany

by Julian Radlmaier

with Alexandre Koberidze, Lilith Stangenberg, Alexander Herbst, Corinna Harfouch

*World premiere

Hygiène sociale (Social Hygiene)

Canada

by Denis Côté

with Maxim Gaudette, Larissa Corriveau, Eleonore Loiselle

*World premiere

Das Mädchen und die Spinne (The Girl and the Spider)

Switzerland

by Ramon Zürcher, Silvan Zürcher

with Henriette Confurius, Liliane Amuat, Ursina Lardi

*World premiere

Mantagheye payani (District Terminal)

Iran / Germany

by Bardia Yadegari, Ehsan Mirhosseini

with Bardia Yadegari, Farideh Azadi, Ali Hemmati

*World premiere / Debut film

Moon, 66 Questions

Greece / France

by Jacqueline Lentzou

with Sofia Kokkali, Lazaros Georgakopoulos

*World premiere / Debut film

Nous (We)

France

by Alice Diop

with Ismael Soumaïla Sissoko, N’deye Sighane Diop, Pierre Bergounioux

*World premiere / Documentary form

Rock Bottom Riser

USA

by Fern Silva

*World premiere / Experimental film / Debut film

The Scary of Sixty-First

USA

by Dasha Nekrasova

with Betsey Brown, Madeline Quinn, Dasha Nekrasova

*World premiere / Debut film

Vị (Taste)

Vietnam / Singapore / France / Thailand / Germany /Taiwan

by Lê Bảo

with Olegunleko Ezekiel Gbenga, Thi Minh Nga Khuong, Thi Dung Le

*World premiere / Debut film

Panorama

“Censor”

U.K.

by Prano Bailey-Bond

“Death of a Virgin, and the Sin of Not Living”

Lebanon

by George Peter Barbari

“Dirty Feathers”

U.S/Mexico

by Carlos Alfonso Corral

“Genderation”

Germany

by Monika Treut

“Bliss”

Germany

by Henrika Kull

“Celts”

Serbia, by Milica Tomović

“Human Factors”

Germany/Italy/Denmark

by Ronny Trocker

“Miguel’s War”

Lebanon/Germany/Spain

by Eliane Raheb

“All Eyes Off Me”

Israel

by Hadas Ben Aroya

“The World After Us”

France

by Louda Ben Salah-Cazanas

“Night Raiders”

Canada/New Zealand

by Danis Goulet

“North By Current”

U.S.

by Angelo Madsen Minax

“Brother’s Keeper”

Turkey/Romania

by Ferit Karahan

“Souad”

Egypt/Tunisia/Germany

by Ayten Amin

“Ted K”

U.S.

by Tony Stone

“Theo and the Metamorphosis”

France

by Damien Odoul

“The Last Forest”

Brazil

by Luiz Bolognesi

“Copilot”

Germany/France

by Anne Zohra Berrached

“A Balance”

Japan

by Yujiro Harumoto

Perspektive Deutsches Kino

“Instructions for Survival”

Germany

by Yana Ugrekhelidze

“Jesus Egon Christ”

Germany

by David Vajda, Saša Vajda

“Keep Moving”

Germany

by Salar Ghazi

“The Seed”

Germany

by Mia Maariel Meyer

“When a farm goes aflame”

Germany

by Jide Tom Akinleminu

“Wood and Water”

Germany/France

by Jonas Bak

Generation KPlus

“Beans” (Canada)

Dir: Tracey Deer

Cast: Kiawentiio, Rainbow Dickerson, Violah Beauvais, Paulina Alexis

“Ensilumi” (Any Day Now) (Finland). International premiere.

Dir: Hamy Ramezan

Cast: Aran-Sina Keshvari, Shahab Hosseini, Shabnam Ghorbani, Kimiya Eskandari

“Han Nan Xia Ri” (Summer Blur) (China)

Dir: Han Shuai (Debut film)

Cast: Gong Beibi, Huang Tian, Zhang Xinyuan, Yan Xingyue

“Jong chak yeok” (Short Vacation) (South Korea). International premiere.

Dir: Kwon Min-pyo, Seo Hansol (Debut film)

Cast: Seol Si-yeon, Bae Yeon-woo, Park So-jung, Han Song-hee

“Last Days at Sea” (Philippines/Taiwan). Documentary. World premiere.

Dir: Venice Atienza (Debut film)

“Mission Ulja Funk” (Germany/Luxemburg/Poland). World premiere.

Dir: Barbara Kronenberg (Debut film)

Cast: Romy Lou Janinhoff, Jonas Oeßel, Hildegard Schroedter, Luc Feit

“Nelly Rapp – Monster Agent” (Sweden). International premiere.

Dir: Amanda Adolfsson

Cast: Matilda Gross, Lily Wahlsteen, Marianne Mörck, Johan Rheborg

“Una escuela en Cerro Hueso” (A School in Cerro Hueso) (Argentina). World premiere.

Dir: Betania Cappato

Cast: Mara Bestelli, Pablo Seijo, Clementina Folmer, Irene Zequin

Generation 14Plus

“Cryptozoo” (U.S.) Animation. International premiere.

Dir: Dash Shaw

Cast: Lake Bell, Michael Cera, Zoe Kazan, Louisa Krause, Angeliki Papoulia

“Fighter” (South Korea). International premiere.

Dir: Jéro Yun

Cast: Lim Seong-mi, Baek Seo-bin, Oh Kwang-rok, Lee Seung-yeon

“From the Wild Sea” (Denmark). Documentary. World premiere.

Dir: Robin Petré. Debut film.

“La Mif” (The Fam) (Switzerland). World premiere.

Dir: Fred Baillif

Cast: Claudia Grob, Anaïs Uldry, Kassia Da Costa, Joyce Esther Ndayisenga, Charlie Areddy, Amélie Tonsi, Amandine Golay, Sara Tulu

“Ninjababy” (Norway). World premiere.

Dir: Yngvild Sve Flikke

Cast: Kristine Kujath Thorp, Arthur Berning, Nader Khademi, Tora Dietrichson

“Stop-Zemlia” (Ukraine). World premiere.

Dir: Kateryna Gornostai (Debut film)

Cast: Maria Fedorchenko, Arsenii Markov, Yana Isaienko, Oleksandr Ivanov

“Tabija” (The White Fortress) (Canada/Bosnia and Herzegovina). World premiere.

Dir: Igor Drljača

Cast: Pavle Čemerikić, Sumeja Dardagan, Jasmin Geljo, Kerim Čutuna

Shorts

“Motorcyclist’s Happiness Won’t Fit Into His Suit,” Gabriel Herrera

“The Men Who Wait,” Truong Minh Quý

“Blastogenese X,” Conrad Veit, Charlotte Maria Kätzl

“Your Street,” Güzin Kar

“Easter Eggs,” Nicolas Keppens

“Glittering Barbieblood,” Ulu Braun

“International Dawn Chorus Day,” John Greyson

“A Love Song in Spanish,” Ana Elena Tejera

“A Present Light,” Diogo Costa Amarante

“More Happiness,” Livia Huang

“My Uncle Tudor,” Olga Lucovnicova

“One Hundred Steps,” Bárbara Wagner, Benjamin de Burca

“One Thousand and One Attempts to Be an Ocean,” Wang Yuyan

“Rehearsal,” Michael Omonua

“Young Hearts,” Émilie Vandenameele

“Strange Object,” Miranda Pennell

“Vadim on a Walk,” Sasha Svirsky

“Window,” by Edgar Jorge Baralt

“Day Is Done,” Zhang Dalei

“Zonder Meer,” Meltse Van Coillie