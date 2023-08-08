A selection at Cannes Director’s Fortnight, Toronto International Film Festival, New Directors/New Films, and Beyond Fest, Youssef Chebbi’s supernatural noir Ashkal: The Tunisian Investigation is coming to theaters next week. Courtesy of Yellow Veil Pictures, the film will open at NYC’s Roxy Cinemas and LA’s American Cinematheque Los Feliz & Lumiere Music Hall before arriving digitally on August 22. Ahead of the release, the new trailer and poster have now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Set amongst derelict, half-finished apartment complexes of a former regime, the discovery of a mysterious burnt body by two police officers reveals a puzzling repetition of events. As the investigation progresses, a network of violence and corruption is uncovered throughout the city.”

Starring Fatma Oussaifi, Mohamed Houcine Grayaa, and Aymen Ben Hmida, see the trailer below.

Ashkal: The Tunisian Investigation opens on August 18 in theaters and arrives digitally on August 22.