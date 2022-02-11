At long last, 2022 looks to be the time of Blonde. Placing high on our most-anticipated films of the year, Andrew Dominik’s Marilyn Monroe drama starring Ana de Armas was shot back in 2019 but delayed as rumors swirled that Netflix wasn’t quite sure what they had on their hands. Dominik has finally cleared the air.

Speaking to Screen Daily, Dominik responded to reports that it may be rated NC-17, which the MPA hasn’t confirmed yet but he believes is a “horseshit” decision. “It’s a demanding movie. If the audience doesn’t like it, that’s the fucking audience’s problem. It’s not running for public office,” he added. “It’s an NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe, it’s kind of what you want, right? I want to go and see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story.”

Dominik hopes it will premiere out-of-competition at Cannes, though Netflix’s brief theatrical windows are still an issue—despite a new update that the French film industry has shortened the window to 15 months, from 36 months. While Thierry Fremaux reportedly “loves” the film, according to Dominik, Netflix is only willing to give the movie an 8-month exclusive theatrical window in France, so we shall see if the directors wishes come true.

Dominik also confirmed the film is finally 100% complete and includes a rape scene, but no “bloody menstrual cunnilingus,” as unfounded rumors suggested. He also mentioned how Tenet and Manchester By the Sea editor Jennifer Lame was brought in by Netflix “to curb the excesses of the movie” but is still happy he was able to make the film with the company. Considering how little Netflix (seemingly) meddles with other titles, we can only assume how bold Dominik’s take will prove.

Playing Monroe’s husbands in the film are Adrien Brody as Arthur Miller and Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio, while Julianne Nicholson, Scoot McNairy, Garret Dillahunt, Caspar Phillipson, Toby Huss, Sara Paxton, David Warshofsky, Lily Fisher, Evan Williams, and Xavier Samuel round out the cast. Cinematographer Chayse Irvin (BlacKkKlansman) shot the film, which is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ 1999 novel.