It’s opportune timing for a 4K restoration of Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence, the only anime feature to debut in competition at the Cannes Film Festival. The 20 years since that premiere have been kind to Mamoru Oshii’s film, which has moved past such distinctions to endure as a landmark in both animation and sci-fi. GKids will rerelease Ghost nationwide on June 23, 24, and 26; ahead of this there’s a new trailer.

Here’s the synopsis: “In the year 2032, the line between humans and machines has been blurred almost beyond distinction. A string of murders perpetrated by a prototype android model has drawn the attention of Public Security Section 9, a unit specializing in counter cyber-terrorism. With none of the victims’ families pressing charges, suspicions arise regarding the nature of the androids and their production company. In the course of the investigation, the almost entirely cyber-bodied agent Batou, and his still human partner Togusa embark on a journey through a technological dystopia, taking on ferocious Yakuza thugs, devious hackers, government bureaucrats, and corporate criminals to uncover the shocking truth behind the crime.”

Find the preview below: