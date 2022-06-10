After a prolific burst of work in the 80s and 90s, Aki Kaurismäki has taken his time this century, developing films for a number of years. Following his stellar refugee story The Other Side of Hope in 2017, the Finnish director is now mounting his return with a new film.

Variety reports he’s reteaming with cinematographer Timo Salminen to shoot his next feature, titled Dead Leaves (aka Kuolleet lehdet), beginning this August in Helsinki. Backed by B-Plan Distribution and starring Alma Pöysti and Jussi Vatanen, plot details are currently spare. However, it’s confirmed it will be the fourth entry into his Proletariat Trilogy, which includes Shadows in Paradise, Ariel, and The Match Factory Girl.

“Tragicomedy seems to be my genre. I like to return to the themes of my youth and talk about the little man’s struggle against the faceless machine — and himself — all the while not forgetting about the humor,” said Kaurismäki.

Expect a 2023 premiere for Dead Leaves. Catch up with a 2012 interview with the filmmaker below.