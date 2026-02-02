Winner of the the Best Directing Award at the International Documentary Festival Amsterdam (IDFA), as well as a selection at Hot Docs and more, French filmmaker Auberi Edler’s An American Pastoral goes deep inside the Pennsylvanian community of Elizabethtown to expore the political divide as it relates to key decisions in its public school system. Ahead of a digital release on February 13 from Film Movement, we’re pleased to exclusively debut the first trailer.

Here’s the synopsis: “In a quiet Pennsylvania town, a storm is brewing over the soul of its public schools. What begins as a debate over library books quickly reveals a deeper battle — one over religion, democracy, and the future of American education. Set in Elizabethtown, nestled in the heart of Lancaster County, AN AMERICAN PASTORAL follows a high-stakes local school board race as it becomes a flashpoint for a national culture war. With far-right activists pushing a theocratic agenda and longtime public servants stepping down under threat, the town’s once-routine school board meetings erupt into scenes of conflict and division.”

See the exclusive trailer below.