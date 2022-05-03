Following Mediterranea and A Ciambra, writer-director Jonas Carpignano has completed his Calabrian trilogy with A Chiara, which picked up the Europa Cinema Label at Cannes Directors’ Fortnight last year and follows a teenage girl’s reckoning with her father’s participation in the mafia. Ahead of a May 27 theatrical release via NEON, the new U.S. trailer has now arrived.

Ed Frankl said in his Cannes review, “With a documentary-like authenticity, this is a touching, powerful film with a lyrical visual palette and a superb sense of time and place. As in Mediterranea and A Ciambra, which told stories about immigration and the Roma community, respectively, Carpignano takes us to Gioia Tauro at the southern tip of the Italian mainland. For ten years the director has embedded himself here, a place infamous for the penetration in all walks of life of the ‘Ndrangheta, the secretive mafia clan that by some accounts controls three percent of Italy’s GDP.”

Watch the trailer below.

A Chiara opens in theaters on May 27.