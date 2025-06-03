Following his tender, formally precise indie dramas Columbus and After Yang, video-essayist-turned-filmmaker Kogonada is stepping up to the big leagues with his next project. The Seth Reiss-scripted A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, starring Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell, was once set to kick off the summer movie season. However, Sony Pictures moved it to the more awards-friendly corridor of fall where it’ll now be released on September 19. Ahead of that release, the first trailer has arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “What if you could open a doorway and walk through it to re-live a defining moment from your past? Sarah (Margot Robbie) and David (Colin Farrell) are single strangers who meet at a mutual friend’s wedding and soon, through a surprising twist of fate, find themselves on A Big Bold Beautiful Journey – a funny, fantastical, sweeping adventure together where they get to re-live important moments from their respective pasts, illuminating how they got to where they are in the present…and possibly getting a chance to alter their futures.”

“I do think there’s that pressure of being in a kind of art world where, if you’re going to be accepted by a certain community, you have to find a place of value for it,” the director told Mitchell Beaupre upon the release of his last film. “But I don’t necessarily think that’s the case. I think you can critique slow cinema. I think there’s certain things that can’t work, but yeah. I will say: now that I’m an American filmmaker there’s the thing of trying to find a place for a career. These films can exist in countries where they have funding and support to make whatever vision that the filmmaker has. There are also other kinds of pacing in films that I love, so it’s an interesting place to be in to try and make something that really does reflect your sensibilities, but also as an American filmmaker those films don’t have a gigantic audience. It’s something to wrestle with.”

With a cast also including Lily Rabe, Jodie Turner-Smith, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Billy Magnussen, Brandon Perea, Sarah Gadon, Chloe East, and Hamish Linklater, see the trailer below.