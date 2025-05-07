With the Cannes Film Festival just around the corner, the festival has now unveiled its Classics lineup, featuring new restorations, films about filmmaking, and much more. Highlights include Stéphane Ghez’s David Lynch, une énigme à Hollywood (Welcome to Lynchland), a new documentary about the late director, Quentin Tarantino in-person to present two features by George Sherman, plus films by Edward Yang, John Woo, Stanley Kubrick, Charlie Chaplin, Mikio Naruse, Marcel Pagnol, and more.

Check out the lineup below and learn more here.

THE GOLD RUSH: 100TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!

After La Maman et la putain, L’Amour fou and Napoléon par Abel Gance, the Festival de Cannes will premiere as a worldwide pre-opening film on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 3PM in Debussy Theater, Charlie Chaplin’s The Gold Rush.

The Gold Rush by Charlie Chaplin (1925, 1h28, United States)

(La Ruée vers l’or)

A presentation by Roy Export SAS with the support of mk2.

4K restoration carried out by Fondazione Cineteca di Bologna at L’Immagine Ritrovata laboratory, using elements created by Photoplay and from archival material generously provided by the BFI National Archive, Blackhawk Films, the Lobster Films Collection, Das Bundesarchiv, the Filmoteca de Catalunya, the George Eastman Museum, and the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA).

Worldwide re-release organised by mk2 Films on 26 June 2025.

Screening in the presence of Arnold Lozano, Director of Roy Export SAS.

AMORES PERROS 25 YEARS LATER

As a groundbreaking moment for early 2000s Mexican cinema and winner of the Grand Prize at the Semaine de la Critique at the 2000 Festival de Cannes, Amores perros retains its full and undiminished power. Let us meet with Alejandro G. Iñárritu to celebrate the anniversary of his first film.

Amores perros by Alejandro G. Iñárritu (2000, 2h34, Mexico)

(Amours chiennes/Love’s a Bitch)

An Alebrije Cine y Video presentation.

This picture and sound restoration of Amores perros was undertaken in 2020 by the Criterion Collection, Estudio Mexico Films, and Altavista Films. The picture was restored from the 35 mm original camera negative, which was scanned in 16-bit 4K resolution. The color was supervised and approved by director Alejandro G. Iñárritu, as well as director of photography Rodrigo Prieto, at Harbor Picture Company in Santa Monica, California. Picture restoration was carried out at the Criterion Collection in New York.

The new 5.1 surround soundtrack mix was created at Cinematic Media and Churubusco from the digitally archived soundtrack stems and print master using Avid’s Pro Tools and iZotope RX. New sound effects and dedicated Foley work were added in detail throughout the film. The new soundtrack was supervised and approved by Iñárritu as well as by supervising sound editor/designer Martín Hernández, and mixed by Jon Taylor at NBCUniversal StudioPost.

Screening in the presence of Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

DIANE KURYS’ NEW FILM WORLD PREMIERE

As the festivities will kick off on May 13 with Amélie Bonnin’s Partir un jour, it is worth remembering that Diane Kurys was the first female director to open the Festival de Cannes. It was in 1987, with Un Homme amoureux. This year, Diane Kurys returns to the Croisette to present, in Agnès Varda Theater, her vision of the passionate and fascinating story of the mythical couple: Simone Signoret and Yves Montand.

Moi qui t’aimais by Diane Kurys (1h59, France)

(The One I Loved)

A PAN Distribution presentation.

Screening in the presence of Diane Kurys, Marina Foïs, Roschdy Zem and Thierry de Peretti.

T’ANG SHUSHUEN: AN INDEPENDENT FILMMAKER

One of the few independent female filmmakers in Hong Kong during the 1960s and 70s, she directed one of the first arthouse films from the Pearl of the Orient. A bold and successful fusion of traditional Chinese aesthetics and modern European cinematic style, The Arch premiered worldwide at Cannes in 1969.

The Arch by T’ang Shushuen (1968, 1h35, Hong Kong)

(L’Arche/The Arch)

The film was restored in 4K by M+, Hong Kong, in 2025, from a 35mm release print preserved at the University of California, Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive and a 35mm release print preserved and scanned at the BFI National Archive. Conformation, restoration, and colour grading were undertaken at Silver Salt Restoration.

The Arch is one of the films under ‘M+ Restored’, an initiative supported by Chanel.

Screening in the presence of T’ang Shushuen.

KEVIN SMITH ON TOUR, NEXT STOP: CANNES

Screened Out of Competition at the 1999 Festival de Cannes, the screenwriter and director is back to prove that it is time to celebrate with dignity and humor the re-release of his film and his “DOGMA: The Resurrection Tour, A 25th Anniversary Celebration with Kevin Smith”, which will pass through Cannes in May.

DOGMA: Resurrected – A 25th Anniversary Celebration! by Kevin Smith (1999, 2h10, United States)

A View Askew Presentation. Remastered in 4K from new full-aperture 16-bit scans of the original 1999 35mm interpositive. 4K scanning by Prime Focus. Audio remastered by Nick Bergh at Endpoint Audio Labs in 5.1 surround from the best existing elements. Digital Image Restoration, Color grading supervised by Robert Yeoman, along with, Conform, and DCP creation by Darin Wooldridge. Restoration supervised by Alessandra Williams and Dan Kliman.

Screening in the presence of the filmmakers, Director Kevin Smith, and Director of Photography, Robert Yeoman.

ISTVÁN SZABÓ IS BACK!

Five times in Competition, Prize of the Jury in 1985, member of the Jury in 1986, the Hungarian filmmaker, a friend of the Festival de Cannes, will be honored at an evening screening of a newly restored film produced by Robert Lantos.

Winner of the FIPRESCI prize in 1981 for Mephisto, István Szabó will receive a special tribute as part of the centenary celebration of the International Federation of Film Critics.

Sunshine d’István Szabó (1999, 3h01, Canada/Germany/Hungary/Austria)

A National Film Institute Hungary and Serendipity Point Films presentation. 4K digital restoration by National Film Institute Hungary. Grading supervised by Mr. Lajos Koltai, the film’s cinematographer.

Screening in the presence of István Szabó, producer Robert Lantos and György Ráduly, Director of the National Film Institute – Film Preservation and Technology Division Hungary.

ACTORS AT WORK: SHIA LABEOUF AND RAPHAËL QUENARD

Slauson Rec by Leo Lewis O’Neil (2h25, United States)

A Hole In My Ceiling and Knight Zien production.

In 2018, Shia LaBeouf launched a free acting school at the Slauson Rec Center in South Central, Los Angeles. What began as an open, egalitarian workshop quickly turned into intense daily rehearsals led by Shia, pushing participants to their limits. Filmmaker Leo Lewis O’Neil, who was present from the very first workshop, documents the participants’ complex journey of professorship and the lasting influence and impact on this diverse group over three years.

Screening in the presence of Leo Lewis O’Neil and Shia LaBeouf.

I Love Peru by Raphaël Quenard and Hugo David (2025, 1h08, France)

A Lipsum & Chi-Fou-Mi Productions production, in coproduction with Wašté Films.

In his headlong rush to success, an oddball comedian abandons his most loyal allies. Alone with himself, he is struck by a disturbing vision. He heads to Peru for a spiritual adventure.

Screening in the presence of Raphaël Quenard and Hugo David.

A TRIBUTE TO EDWARD YANG

Winner of the Best Director Prize at the 2000 Festival de Cannes, Yi Yi returns to the Palais des festivals screens to honor the memory of director Edward Yang, 2001 Jury member and 2005 President of the Cinéfondation and short films. The film will open Cannes Classics.

Yi Yi by Edward Yang (2000, 2h53, Japan/Taiwan)

(Yi Yi – a One and a Two)

A Pony Canyon Inc. presentation. 4K digital restoration carried out by Pony Canyon Inc., with analog and digital processes provided by Imagica Entertainment Media Services, Inc.

Image digitization from the original 35mm acetate-based negative film, and sound digitization from Hi8 source stored in Taiwan. Sound restoration by Tu Duu-Chih. Restoration and color correction supervised by Kaili Peng. Color correction by Noboru Yamaguchi, colorist at Imagica Entertainment Media Services, Inc.

Screening in the presence of Kaili Peng, partner of Edward Yang, credited as composer, set designer, costume designer and actress of the film.

JOHN WOO : HONG KING !

As a true holy grail for cinephiles around the world, John Woo’s work will soon finally be available in a restored version. Launched as a worldwide premiere, the legendary master of 1990s Hong Kong action cinema returns to the big screen at Cannes.

Hard Boiled by John Woo (1992, 2h08, Hong Kong)

(À toute épreuve/Hard Boiled)

A Shout! Studios presentation. Restoration from the original 35mm camera negative. 4K digitization by Interface Video Production Ltd. Audio restoration of the original Cantonese theatrical mono track by Brandon Bentley. Restoration by Duplitech. Color correction by Dave Lewis, Christopher Moore and Blake David-Blasingame. Conformation by Dominic Marino and Stephen Hardy. DCP creation by Brian Bolt, Matt Hepworth and Michael Rainey. Restoration supervised by Henry Weintraub of Shout! Studios.

Screening in the presence of Jordan Fields, SVP of Acquisitions & Originals, Shout! Studios.

A restored and remastered 4K version of John Woo’s HARD BOILED, starring Chow Yun-Fat and Tony Leung Chiu-Wai, is set to have its premiere at Cannes Classics.

Following its Cannes Classics premiere, the newly restored HARD BOILED 4K will be released in North America through Shout! Studios’ new entertainment label, Hong Kong Cinema Classics™, and in France through Metropolitan Film.

CANNES CÉLÈBRE MARCEL PAGNOL

On the 50th anniversary of Marcel Pagnol’s passing and the 130th anniversary of his birth, in the continuation of an operation carried out in collaboration with the Mairie de Cannes, Cannes Classics will celebrate the 70th anniversary of his presidency of the Jury by screening a newly restored version of the film that inspied Alexander Payne’s Winter Break.

Merlusse by Marcel Pagnol (1935, 1h12, France)

A presentation by CMF-MPC and the Cinémathèque française.

With the support of CNC, the Région Sud, and the Fonds de Dotation Marcel Pagnol. 4K restoration carried out by Transperfect Media laboratory. Colour grading supervised by Guillaume Schiffman.

Theatrical distribution by Carlotta Films for mk2 Films. In theatres in France on July 30, 2025.

Screening in the presence of Nicolas Pagnol.

REMEMBERING DAVID LYNCH, CARLOS DIEGUES AND PIERRE-WILLIAM GLENN

These emblematic figures of the Festival de Cannes will be honored in brand-new documentaries.

David Lynch, une énigme à Hollywood by Stéphane Ghez (1h02, France)

(Welcome to Lynchland)

An Arte France, Cinétévé coproduction.

As a creator of absolute freedom, David Lynch has built his work as a riddle to be deciphered between dream and reality. As a cult director from his very first films – Eraserhead, The Elephant Man, Blue Velvet – Lynch forever disrupted the world of television with his series Twin Peaks, before tackling the lies of Hollywood in Mulholland Drive. Recounting the life of the most influential filmmaker of his generation, this documentary explores the hidden meaning behind a relentlessly consistent filmography and delves beneath the dark and writhing surface of the American Dream.

Screening in the presence of Riley Lynch, David Lynch’s son, and Stéphane Ghez.

Para Vigo me voy by Lírio Ferreira and Karen Harley (1h39, Brazil)

(À Vigo je vais/To Vigo I Go)

A Coqueirão Pictures, Globo Filmes, GloboNews, Sinédoque, Dualto Produções and Raccord Produções production.

A documentary feature on Carlos Diegues, one of the greatest Brazilian filmmakers, who recently passed away. In his final interviews, he discusses cinema, politics, Brazil, and his own life. These interviews are interspersed with excerpts from his films and their soundtracks, composed by artists such as Chico Buarque, Gilberto Gil, and Caetano Veloso.

Screening in the presence of Karen Harley and Lírio Ferreira, producers Diogo Dahl and Maria Fernanda Miguel, editor Lucílio Jota, sound editor Waldir Xavier, the actress from one of Carlos Diegues’ films, Ana Maria Magalhães, singer Ney Matogrosso, as well as Renata Magalhaes, Carlos Diegues’ spouse, and Isabel, his daughter.

Dis pas de bêtises ! by Vincent Glenn (1h20, France)

(Watch what you say)

In the beginning, there was a heart operation gone wrong. From this was born this film, written as a tragi-comedy taking a father and son on a journey to an unknown destination. It’s an escapade through memory, film noir and the life of a man who has played with shadows all his life. A tribute to great cinematographer Pierre-William Glenn.

A Compagnie des 9 muZ & No Yelling Productions Production.

Screening in the presence of Vincent Glenn.

BO WIDERBERG

I Huvudet På by Jon Asp and Mattias Nohrborg (1h45, Sweden)

(Bo Being Bo Widerberg)

A B-reel Films production, produced by Mattias Nohrborg. French distribution: Malavida. French theatrical release: June 11th, 2025.

A feature-length documentary about the Swedish acclaimed and eccentric director Bo Widerberg who in the shadow of Ingmar Bergman became Sweden’s most influential filmmaker. It describes Widerberg’s celebration during the progressive early 1960s, from being an aspiring author and a harsh critic to his heydays as hallmarked film auteur and on to adventures in Cannes and New York, directing films like The Baby Carriage, Raven’s End, Elvira Madigan, Joe Hill and Man on the Roof, among others. The film also shows to what cost Bo Widerberg’s career, or rather his ardent search for life, came at – on his colleagues, on his family and on himself.

Screening in the presence of Jon Asp and Mattias Nohrborg and the actors from Bo Widerberg’s films, Thommy Berggren and Pia Degermark, the Elvira Madigan couple, in Competition at Cannes in 1967, for which Pia Degermark received the Best Actress Award.

JAYNE MANSFIELD

My Mom Jayne by Mariska Hargitay (1h45, United States)

A Mighty Entertainment and HBO production. Mariska Hargitay was three years old when her mother, Jayne Mansfield, tragically died in a car accident at the age of 34. The film follows Mariska as she seeks to know, understand, and embrace her mother for the first time. Through intimate interviews and a collection of never-before-seen photos and home movies, she grapples with her mother’s public and private legacy and discovers the layers and depth of who Jayne was, not only to her audience but to those who were closest to her.

Screening in the presence of Mariska Hargitay.

COPIES RESTAURÉES

Aranyer din ratri by Satyajit Ray (1970, 1h55, India)

(Des jours et des nuits dans la forêt / Days and Nights in the Forest)

Presented and restored by The Film Foundation’s World Cinema Project at L’Immagine Ritrovata in collaboration with Film Heritage Foundation, Janus Films, and the Criterion Collection. Funding provided by the Golden Globe Foundation. Special thanks to Wes Anderson.

4K restoration completed using the original camera and sound negative preserved by Purnima Dutta, and magnetic track preserved at the BFI National Archive. Special thanks to Sandip Ray.

Screening in the presence of Wes Anderson, filmmaker and board member of The Film Foundation, lead actress Sharmila Tagore, producer Purnima Dutta, Margaret Bodde, Executive Director of The Film Foundation, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Director, Film Heritage Foundation.

La Course en tête by Joël Santoni (1974, 1h50, France/Belgium)

Presented by Panama Productions. 4K restoration by Neyrac Films, Paris, from the original negative.

Screening in the presence of Guillaume Roitfeld (Les Productions Roitfeld/Films Princesse) and Lhoussaïne Zammat (Panama Productions).

Floating Clouds by Mikio Naruse (1955, 2h04, Japan)

(Nuages flottants)

A presentation of TOHO Global Inc. Digital restoration by TOHO Co.,Ltd. For the 4K restoration, the 35mm master positive print was supplied by TOHO and produced by TOHO Archive Co, Ltd. Images and sound respectively digitized by ARRISCAN and SONDOR RESONANCES. Restoration was carried out to celebrate the director’s 120th anniversary since his birth. French distributor: Carlotta Films

Screening in the presence of director Koji Fukada and Shion Komatsu (TOHO Global).

Gehenu Lamai by Sumitra Peries (1978, 1h50, Sri Lanka)

(The Girls)

Presented and restored by Film Heritage Foundation at L’Immagine Ritrovata laboratory in association with the Lester James Peries and Sumitra Peries Foundation. Funding provided by a grant under the aegis of FISCH: France- India – Sri Lanka Cine Heritage – Saving Film Across Borders. Gehenu Lamai was restored in 4K using the best surviving elements: the 35 mm combined dupe negative and two 35 mm release prints preserved at the National Film Corporation of Sri Lanka. The condition of the three elements had deteriorated with tears, broken sprockets, heavy warping, emulsion damage and shrinkage that also impacted the quality of the sound, besides which the combined dupe negative had embedded subtitles. The film was reconstructed and restored using the best portions from each element.

Screening in the presence of lead actress Wasanthi Chaturani, lead actor Ajith Jinadasa, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Director, Film Heritage Foundation and Gayathri Mustachi, Chairperson of the Lester James Peries and Sumitra Peries Foundation.

La Paga by Ciro Durán (1962, 1h02, Columbia / Venezuela)

A presentation and restoration by Joyce Ventura and Maleza Cine, coordinated by Vladimir Durán, produced by the Fundación Patrimonio Fílmico Colombiano in collaboration with the Cinemateca de Bogotá and the Fundación Cinemateca Nacional de Venezuela, with the support of the Fondo para el Desarrollo Cinematográfico de Colombia.

Restored in 4K from the original 35mm negatives held by the Fundación Cinemateca Nacional de Venezuela. Dedicated to the memory of Esther Durán Gil.

Screening in the presence of Joyce Ventura, Ciro Durán’s long-time producer, as well as Alexis and Vladimir Durán, filmmakers and sons of the director, and the Fundación Patrimonio Fílmico Colombiano.

Magirama (Four short films in polyvision: Auprès de ma blonde, Fête foraine, Château des nuages, J’accuse) by Abel Gance and Nelly Kaplan (1956, 1h20, France)

A presentation by the CNC, Gaumont and FPA Classics. The digitization and reconstruction of Abel Gance and Nelly Kaplan’s program were carried out by the CNC laboratory, based on original elements deposited with the CNC. The restoration and calibration of J’accuse were carried out by the Transperfect laboratory. The soundtracks were restored by L.E. Diapason and Cinévolution.

Screening in the presence of Laurent Cormier, Head of Heritage Cinema, Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée (CNC).

Más allá del olvido by Hugo del Carril (1955, 1h34, Argentina)

(Au-delà de l’oubli/Beyond Oblivion)

An Argentina Sono Film presentation. Restored in 4K by Cubic Restoration, in collaboration with the Society for Audiovisual Heritage and with the support of the cultural patronage program of the Ministry of Culture of Buenos Aires, coordinated by Fernando Madedo and supervised by Luis Alberto Scalella. Restoration carried out on the film’s 70th anniversary from the original 35mm negatives and first-generation 35mm internegative preserved in the archive of Argentina Sono Film, owner of the film.

Screening in the presence of Luis Alberto Scalella, president of Argentina Sono Film.

Saïd Effendi by Kameran Hosni (1955, 1h31, Iraq)

(Saeed Effendi)

Presented by the Al-Hasan Ibn Al-Haytham Committee for Iraqi Visual Memory and the Iraqi Cinematheque Project.

Restored in 4K by the Institut National de l’Audiovisuel (INA) from the original 35mm negative image and 35mm optical sound print. Restoration completed in 2025 as part of the Iraqi Cinematheque Project, supported by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs and implemented by Expertise France.

Restoration coordinated by: Audrey Birrien (INA), Ayman Nahle and Léa Cesena (Expertise France), supervised by Wareth Kwaish (Expertise France). The restored film is preserved at Al-Hasan Ibn Al-Haytham Committee for Iraqi Visual Memory. Saïd Effendi is based on the short story “Fight” by Iraqi writer Edmond Sabri.

Screening in the presence of Dr. Hassan Al-Sudani, Chairman of Al-Hasan Ibn Al-Haytham Committee for Iraqi Visual Memory, and Wareth Kwaish, Project Manager of the Iraqi Cinematheque Project for Expertise France.

Sterne by Konrad Wolf (1959, 1h33, East Germany/Bulgaria)

(Stars)

Presented by DEFA Foundation and Coproduction Office. The 4K restoration was executed by DEFA Foundation in collaboration with L’Immagine Ritrovata in Bologna. The original 35mm camera negative served as the primary source for the image, while an early, well-preserved 35mm sound negative was utilized for the soundtrack. A distribution print from the film’s initial release provided the reference for color grading. The newly restored 4K version is set to premiere at Cannes 2025, commemorating the centenary of Konrad Wolf’s birth.

Screening in the presence of Philippe Bober (Coproduction Office) and Stefanie Eckert (DEFA-Stiftung).

Waqai sinin al-djamr by Mohamed Lakhdar Hamina (1975, 2h51, Algeria)

(Chronique des années de braise / Chronicle of the Years of Embers)

A presentation by the Lakhdar Hamina family, distribution in French theaters: Les Acacias. A restoration by The Film Foundation’s World Cinema Project and Cineteca di Bologna at L’Image Retrouvée (Paris) and L’Immagine Ritrovata (Bologna) laboratories. The restoration was funded by the Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation and is part of the African Film Heritage Project, an initiative created by The Film Foundation’s World Cinema Project, the Pan African Federation of Filmmakers (FEPACI) and UNESCO – in collaboration with Cineteca di Bologna – to help locate, restore, and disseminate African cinema.

Restoration work was performed in 4K from the original camera and sound negatives, outtakes from the 35mm negative and both a first generation 35mm interpositive and a 35mm vintage print used as reference, the last two provided by Mohamed Lakhdar Hamina. Color grading was supervised by the filmmaker. Three different cuts exist of this film: it was Mohamed Lakhdar Hamina’s wish that the restoration reconstruct the version that was awarded the Palme d’or at the Cannes Film Festival in 1975.

Screening in attendance of Tarek Lakhdar Hamina, Malik Lakhdar Hamina and Merwan Lakhdar Hamina, actors of the film and sons of director Mohamed Lakhdar Hamina.

50 YEARS OF ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST

A filmmaker dear to the heart of the Cannes Film Festival, Miloš Forman sees one of his greatest works restored. Produced by Saul Zaentz and Michael Douglas, it won five Oscars and gave Jack Nicholson one of his greatest roles.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest by Miloš Forman (1975, 2h13, United States)

A presentation by the Academy Film Archive and Teatro Della Pace Films. Restored in 2025 by the Academy Film Archive, with restoration funding provided by Teatro Della Pace Film and special thanks to Paul Zaentz. Restoration from the 35mm original picture negative and a 35mm interpositive. 4K scanning and digital image restoration by Roundabout Entertainment and audio restoration by John Polito at Audio Mechanics from a 2001 English 5.1 theatrical mix printmaster approved by director Miloš Forman. Color correction by colorist Gregg Garvin and additional support from Mastering Producer Vincent Pirozzi, Roundabout Entertainment. Restoration supervised by Tessa Idlewine.

Screening in the presence of Paul Zaentz (Teatro Della Pace Films).

BARRY LYNDON CLOSES CANNES CLASSICS

Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece in a brand-new 4K restoration to close the section on Friday May 23 in the Debussy Theater.

Barry Lyndon by Stanley Kubrick (1974, 3h04, United Kingdom / United States)

A Warner Bros. and Park Circus Presentation. Barry Lyndon is presented in the film’s photographed aspect ratio of 1.66:1, as specified in a December 8, 1975, letter from director Stanley Kubrick to projectionists. This new 4K restoration was sourced from a 4K scan of the 35mm original camera negative. The high-definition transfer, created in 2000 under the supervision of Leon Vitali (Kubrick’s personal assistant), served as a color reference for this restoration. The 5.1 surround audio mix was created from restored original soundtrack stems. Color Grading: Sheri Eisenberg at Warner Bros. Motion Picture Imaging. Digital image restoration: Prasad Corporation, Burbank.

Audio restoration: Chris Jenkins at WB. Post Production Services Sound

This 4K digital restoration of Barry Lyndon was undertaken by the Criterion Collection in 2025, from a scan of the 35 mm original camera negative. The sound was sourced from the original 35mm magnetic tracks.