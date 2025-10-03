17 years ago, The Film Stage was born in the City of Buffalo. For those living in or near the Western New York city, the Buffalo International Film Festival should certainly be on your radar. Curatorial efforts are led by Artistic Director John J. Fink, also a long-time contributor to The Film Stage, and Executive Director Anna Scime; with a large committee of board, staff, community members, and industry professionals.

“This year we’re excited to expand our commitment to local filmmakers and the local film industry, hosting the premieres of Baristas Vs Billionaires, an iconic WNY story about everyday heroes in green aprons while closing the festival with the historic Buffalo production The Panic. BIFF offers our community and visitors a chance to interact with filmmakers in a relaxed environment that’s open to the public with free events and film premieres for the price of an average movie ticket .” said Artistic Director John J. Fink.

Executive Director Anna Scime added “In addition to our line-up of new discoveries and acclaimed festival favorites, we’re so excited to honor the work and legacy of Stephen McKinley Henderson, a national treasure and longtime Buffalonian with a long and active career on stage, screen and in academia nurturing generations of talent at the University at Buffalo. We are grateful to our presenters, partners, sponsors, and board for their enduring support, and are excited to share this wonderful event as the signature program of the 19th Annual Buffalo Int’l Film Festival. And we’re honored to present these amazing films and artists to our audiences here in WNY/ S. Ontario/ neighboring Haudenosaunee Nations!”

Tickets and passes for this year’s edition are on sale to the general public now at buffalofilm.org

OPENING NIGHT GALA

BARISTAS VS BILLIONARIES, directed by Mark Mori (USA)

Starbucks baristas in Buffalo, NY organize against corporate exploitation, sparking a nationwide uprising among working-class Millennials and Gen Z as they challenge a powerful billionaire CEO. A gripping story of a new generation of diverse, young workers fighting for their right to unionize.

CLOSING NIGHT GALA

THE PANIC, directed by Daniel Adams (USA)

Based on true events, the film centers on the Panic of 1907 in New York City, following a group of unscrupulous bankers and businessmen whose actions brought the American economy to the verge of collapse. Filmed in various locations throughout Buffalo, New York, starring Cary Elwes, Colm Meaney, Cristiana Dell’Anna, Justin Chatwin, Anastasiya Mitrunen and Malcolm McDowell.

BIFF LEGACY GALA

EVERYDAY PEOPLE, directed by Jim McKay (USA)

The screening will be followed by a discussion and live audience Q+A with Everyday People Star and BIFF 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Stephen McKinley Henderson

The closing of a local restaurant concerns a number of employees who’ve dedicated their lives to the eatery.

Stephen McKinley Henderson was a part of Juilliard’s inaugural Group 1 Drama Division and later went on to become a resident member of the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis from 1976 to 1981. He came to prominence as a character actor, often performing the plays of August Wilson. He has received nominations for two Tony Awards and a Drama Desk Award. He also received a Virtuoso Award from the Santa Barbara International Film Festival for his performance in Fences. In 2021, Vulture named Henderson as one of “The 32 Greatest Character Actors Working Today”.

ARTHOUSE CENTERPIECE

2x BY MARIE LOSIER

PEACHES GOES BANANAS, directed by Marie Losier (France/Belgium)

For the past 17 years, Marie Losier has captured the dynamic and provocative essence of Peaches (Merrill Nisker), the trailblazing feminist queer icon. This intimate portrait offers a deep dive into the life of an inspiring, taboo-shattering artist.

BARKING IN THE DARK, directed by Marie Losier (France)

An exploration of the mysterious and unclassifiable world of The Residents, emblematic figures of the American musical avant-garde for over 50 years. This cult collective, hidden behind its anonymity and iconic costumes, revolutionized the underground with its sonic experimentations and bold visual aesthetic.

CITY CENTERPIECE

THE ACT OF DREAMING, directed by John Maggio + Neha Shastry (USA)

The Act of Dreaming charts the path of three, recently-arrived immigrant families and their struggle to adjust to a new life in Buffalo: an Ecuadorian family navigating a complex immigration system after crossing the southern border; a Syrian father struggling to financially support his family of seven after fleeing their homeland during the Syrian Civil War; and a mother and daughter from Burma learning to adjust to a new way of life after decades in a refugee camp

CITY SPOTLIGHT

CUTMAN, directed by Michael Mailer (USA)

Two broken souls come to the end of their road at a desolate Upstate New York motel, where they find revenge and redemption. But what neither of them could have expected was that a tough little girl would link their fates and shape the rest of their short, tortured lives. Filmed in Buffalo, NY and starring William Fichtner, Emily Hall, Chris Noth, Caroline Concannon, and Jon Abrahams.

DECOLONIAL SPOTLIGHT

REMAINING NATIVE, directed by Paige Bethmann (USA)

Ku Stevens (17) is the solo runner at his high school with no coach. Living on the Yerington Paiute reservation in Northwest Nevada, he is driven by his ambition to run for his dream school, the University of Oregon.

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES

CLEAR SKY, directed by Shawn Clearsky Davis + Michael Del Monte (Canada)

Given up for adoption the day he was born, Shawn’s life spirals into addiction as he struggles with a broken connection to his Anishinaabe culture and a deep resentment toward the mother who abandoned him.

FOLLOWING HARRY, directed by Susanne Rostock (USA)

An intimate portrait of Harry Belafonte, whose work for social justice continued until his death in 2023 at age 96. The film allows audiences a window into his public and private lives as he inspires a new generation of activists.

HEIGHTENED SCRUTINY, directed by Sam Fedder (USA)

Amid the surge in anti-trans legislation that lawyer Chase Strangio battles in the courtroom, he must also fight against media bias, exposing how the narratives in the press influence public perception and the fight for transgender rights.

KEEP QUIET AND FORGIVE, directed by Sarah McClure (USA)

Taught to suffer quietly, and to “forgive and forget,” brave women from some of America’s most secretive communities find their voices.

LAST FARM IN REYKJAVIK, directed by Brandon Moran (USA)

Exploring the life of Gunnþór Sigurðsson, a punk rocker turned museum docent, the film navigates his journey from a curious farm boy to a cultural relic, set against Iceland’s brief but explosive punk era (1978–1982). Screening with the short film MENU VENUE, directed by Jarek Pulit.

NADO, directed by Daniele Farina (Italy)

An intimate and powerful journey through the life and work of one of the greatest Italian sculptors of the twentieth century. A story of resistance and courage, a human parable of will and joy that spans a whole century.

RAISING ANIYA, directed by John Fiege (USA)

Aniya is a young dance artist in Houston, Texas, who embarks on a journey to heal her spirit and find her voice after being displaced by a hurricane. With guidance from her mentor, Aniya investigates impacted communities on the Gulf Coast and develops a dance performance inspired by her experiences and the complex legacies of environmental injustice. Screening with the short film THIS SIDE OF SALINA, directed by Lynn Sachs.

THE LIBRARIANS, directed by Kim A. Snyder (USA)

Librarians under siege join forces as unlikely defenders fighting for intellectual freedom on the front lines of democracy.

THE TALLEST DWARF, directed by Julie Forrest Wyman (USA)

When filmmaker Julie Forrest Wyman embarks on a journey to understand the rumors of dwarfism in her family, her path collides with a new drug that promises to make little people taller, threatening the community it claims to serve.

TO CLOSE YOUR EYES AND SEE FIRE, directed by Nicola von Leffern + Jakob Carl Sauer (Austria)

Beirut lies in ruins. Yet, even after the explosion at the city’s port, life goes on.

QUEREMOS NUESTRA AGUA (TOGETHER FOR WATER), directed by Eriberto Gualinga (Ecuador)

In the process of creating a collective documentary with an intimate and artisanal gaze, Afro-descendant and Indigenous youth of the Chocó Rainforest in Esmeraldas become inspired by their elders’ life stories and ongoing defense of territory and denounce a common experience of marginalization and contamination of their rivers.

YURLU | COUNTRY, directed by Yaara Bou Melhem (Australia)

A vivid ode to land and an intimate, inspiring portrait of an Indigenous Elder’s final year as he fights to reclaim his homeland, scarred by the largest contaminated site in the Southern Hemisphere.

NARRATIVE FEATURES

$POSITIONS, directed by Brandon Daley (USA)

Blue-collar Kansan Mike Alvarado attempts to save his family from the throes of poverty by investing their savings into speculative cryptocurrencies. His investment strategy decays into a full-blown gambling addiction, sending him into a nightmarish downward spiral.

ALL THAT’S LEFT OF YOU, directed by Cherien Dabis (Germany/ Cyprus/ Palestine/ Jordan/ Greece/ Qatar/ Saudi Arabia)

xA Palestinian teenager gets swept into a protest in the Occupied West Bank and experiences a moment of violence that rocks his family in Cherien Dabis’ sweeping epic, tracing the hopes and heartaches of one uprooted family and bearing witness to the scars of dispossession and the enduring legacy of survival.

ALT-RIGHT-TAB, directed by Lucas Neufeld (USA)

A directionless twenty-something discovers through online gaming how to make friends, make it big, and become a real man.

APOSTASY BLUES, directed by Peter Pavlakis (USA)

After a cult leader “raptures” along with his followers’ donation money, two cult members reenter the secular world to embark on a manhunt for their swindler from rural Ohio to New York City. Screening with the short film THE PITCH directed by Noam Haray and David Ebert.

A RARE GRAND ALIGNMENT, directed by Cinqué Lee (USA/Finland)

In the winter of 1982 three American boys found themselves stranded in a cable car with a dead body, midair in the mountains of Norway, during a rare celestial event.

DESIGNED BY PREETI, directed by Gayatri Everitt Bajpai (USA)

A resilient woman in her 50s courageously escapes an oppressive and unfaithful marriage. Her journey towards independence is met with scorn from her conservative community as her daughter struggles to untangle conflicting stories from her parents.

DREAM!, directed by Paul Spurrier (Thailand)

A groundbreaking cinematic musical that journeys across Thailand’s sweeping landscapes to follow an orphaned girl’s determined quest for family.

F*CKTOYS, directed by Annapurna Sriram (USA)

A lush, 16mm fever dream that reimagines the Major Arcana of the Tarot through the story of AP, a struggling Pollyanna seeking salvation from a curse. AP is promised by multiple psychics that for a cool $1000—and the sacrifice of a baby lamb—the curse can be lifted. Screening with the short film BUT…YOU’RE A DOLPHIN! directed by Sarah Turner.

INTERACTION, directed by Dallas Hallam (USA)

A gig-economy housekeeper moves quietly through the lives of countless people and their private spaces, recording their most intimate details.

MISTURA (MIXTURE), directed by Ricardo de Montreuil (Peru/USA)

After her husband betrays her, a woman is cast out of the world she knew. In her quest to rebuild her life—and with the help of those who were always truly there for her—she discovers, in the blend of flavors and cultures, a new way of belonging. A journey of personal transformation through Peruvian cuisine, identity, and hope.

ONE NIGHT ONLY, directed by Avery Maycock (USA)

Faced with constant rejection, an ambitious actor finds himself drawn into a strange venue for one last chance at stardom. Screening with the short film FREAK JOB directed by Langan Kingsley.

QUEENS OF THE DEAD, directed by Tina Romero (USA)

When a zombie apocalypse breaks out in Brooklyn on the night of a warehouse party, an eclectic group of drag queens, club kids, and frenemies must put aside their drama and use their unique skills to fight against the brain-thirsty, scrolling undead.

THE DUTCHMAN, directed by Andre Gaines (USA)

This adaptation of the 1964 Obie Award winning play The Dutchman brings a contemporary edge to its themes of race and identity in America. Starring André Holland, Zazie Beetz, Kate Mara, and 2025 BIFF Legacy Award Winner Stephen McKinley Henderson.

THE FISHERMAN, directed by Zoey Martinson (Ghana)

Atta Oko has spent his life as a proud traditional fisherman in rural Ghana. When he is suddenly forced into retirement his life takes a whimsical turn as he is partnered with a bougie talking fish.

STATIONED AT HOME, directed by Daniel V. Masciari (USA)

On a clear and frigid Christmas Eve in 1998, in a small, forgotten city, a solitary taxi driver on the graveyard shift breathlessly awaits the sight of the International Space Station. As the hours count down, a parade of offbeat misfits derail his plans in this poetic, hilarious and often absurd tale.

TURN UP THE NIGHT, directed by Melodie Roehrig (USA)

In 1987, gifted guitarist Derek Carver left his dead-end life in Grand Rapids to chase fame in L.A., landing a spot in the swaggering hard-rock band Boy Elroy.

UNDER THE LIGHTS, directed by Miles Levin (USA)

Sam, a boy with epilepsy, is so desperate to feel normal that he wants to go to prom knowing the lights will cause a seizure. Starring Nick Offerman, Mark Duplass, Randall Park, and Lake Bell.

WOODEN HEARTS, directed by Onur Tukel (USA)

A puppeteer travels from town to town, sharing Czech folk stories and bringing his hand-carved marionettes to life in a twisted new comedy from Onur Tukel.

BIFF SHORT PROGRAMS

CANVAS 716

Bricks, rust, steel, flesh, nature, and other canvases that inspire bold Western New York creatives.

Features the short films:

FLASH OF INK, directed by Edward Yong Jun Millar

ART WITH A HEART: A BUFFALO GRAFFITI DOCUMENTARY, directed by Patrick John Locurcio + Joseph Patrick Higgins

4NO1, directed by Brooke Joy Blakely

TARNISHED, directed by Sarah Nicole Clark

TIMELOOP TWELVE, directed by Michael J Pearson

CHILD’S EYE VIEW

A child’s-eye-view of the adult world around them.

Features the short films:

FIVE SEASONS OF MY CHILDHOOD, directed by Besim Ugzmajli

L’AÎNÉE (THE ELDEST), directed by Alma Jodorowsky

ROOFTOP LEMPICKA, directed by Hang Luong Nguyen

FINIR AU SOLEIL, directed by Ephrem Koering

CLIMATE + EARTH WORKS

An ode to sovereign seeds, restoration of vanishing habitats and practices, and biodiversity in its myriad, magnificent forms.

Featuring the short films:

KANENON:WE – ORIGINAL SEEDS, directed by Katsitsionni Fox

THE SPECTRUM OF LIFE, directed by Otto Whitehead + Jeremy Shelton

ابراهيم (BENEATH WHICH RIVERS FLOW), directed by Ali Yahya

DANCE ME TO THE END

Stories of love and other entanglements.

Featuring the short films:

LOVERDANCE, directed by Victor Gomez

PEOPLE WALK DOGS LATE AT NIGHT IN THE SUBURBS, directed by Drake Wootton

THE LONG-REIGNING KING OF ROLLERCASTLE SKATELAND, directed by David Hull

RANDY AS HIMSELF, directed by Margaret Miller

WRECKING PARTY, directed by Elizabeth Giamatti

DANGER ZONE

NSFW / WTF/ LMFAO Movies!

WHITCH, directed by Hoku Uchiyama

SPRAY BOTTLE, directed by Jenna Kanell

WHY THOSE CROPS GROW TALLER, directed by Matt O’Shea

PANDORA, INC, directed by Joe Lueben

THE PEARL COMB, directed by Ali Cook

SONG OF THE SLAUGHTER HOUSE, directed by Sophie Zhang

OUT TO PASTURE, directed by Amandeep Singh

OVERTURNED, directed by Meredith Vivian

SPECTER NECTAR AND THE DEATH MACHINE, directed by Emily Sugar

EPISODIC COMEDIES

A collection of comedies about teen dreams and drama queens, doomsday cult deserters, murder, mayhem, and more!

Featuring episodes from:

TWO, directed by Olzhas Yermekbayev

MURDER FOR DUMMIES, directed by J.W. Roberts

WANDER WOMEN, directed by Drew Denny

FAMILY MATTERS

Family portraits from around the globe.

Featuring the short films:

NANI, directed by Mainak Dhar

A LITTLE REGRET IN HELSINKI, directed by Haohao Qiaoshi Liu

WHEN EVERYTHING WAS BLUE, directed by Christina Chironna

BLACKOUT, directed by Ahmed ElZogbhy

THESE YELLOW STARS OF OURS, directed by Vinh Nguyen

GROWING UP

Rites of passage, cultural exchanges, self discoveries, and lessons learned.

Features the shot films:

PURPLE, directed by Eva Gail Malczewski

FOU, directed by Gabriyèl Barlatier

UNRAVELED, directed by Yale Fried

OVER, directed by Duncan Ragg + Anna Phillips

EARBOY, directed by Yohahn Ko

HOME BASE, directed by Jeremy Masters

KITTY, directed by James R. DiLullo

INDUSTRIAL

Portraits of industrial landscapes – oil refineries, canals, grain silos, and more.

Featuring the short films:

AMERICA’S STAIRWAY, directed by Paul Lamont

BURN CEREMONY, directed by Alexander Girav

THE GREAT NORTHERN GRAIN ELEVATOR, directed by Marty J. Walters

INTERIOR LIVES + SPACES

Stories about home (the feeling and the place).

Features the short films:

GILLYFISH, directed by Sarah Sellman

FLÈ DÈ ME, directed by Bathschèba Duronvil

GREENHORN, directed by Sabrina Way

RAINPOUR, directed by Clara Ferrer + Marcella Coelho De Finis

MENSCH, directed by Luca Lellouche

MEMORY + THE ARCHIVE

Recorded accounts, artifacts, memory and its lining.

Features the short films:

ZWILLINGE, directed by Luisa Greenfield

HAIKUS FOR MEKAS, AN ODE TO FILM PRESERVATION, directed by Inés Toharia

LO QUE QUEDA (WHAT REMAINS), directed by Germán López Tirado

ATOMS OR DREAMS, directed by Mark Longolucco

SEROTONIN SYNDROME, directed by Sam Krakowski

ANT GIRL, directed by Amanda Besl

THE DEER AND THE SALT, directed by Vashti Anderson

THINGS WE CHERISH, directed by Joel Mulindwa

NEVER TOO LATE

Odes to next chapters, transformative experiences, and starting over.

Features the short films:

THE WAYFARER, directed by Veronika Jelšíková

ABJA AND HER PICKLED EGGS, directed by Rita Heer

NEWBIES, directed by Kimiko Matsuda-Lawrence + Megan Trufant Tillman

MY LAST MARTINI, directed by Rob Christopher

THE MOST POWERFUL HUMAN ON EARTH, directed by Andrew Richardson

NEXT GEN

Thoughtful and fun teen- and youth-made shorts. Curated in partnership with Squeaky Wheel Film & Media Art Center. (Free Program)

Features the short films:

MEGAN AND MEW-MEW, directed by Penny Schreiber

FINDING HER VOICE, directed by Malayka Toure

WILHELMINA GODFREY: A FORGOTTEN ARTIST, directed by Amaya Saxon, Apollo Martinez, Brenardo Powell, Dinari Mitchell, Lillyan Goines, Kia Rivera + Mario Miller

LOST IN THE SYSTEM, directed by Lillyan Goines

PEACE FLAGS, directed by Melelani T

35,567 YUP’IK STORIES, directed by Magnus Shipe

THE GOBLIN, directed by Liam Morgan

THE HAUNTED SLEEPOVER, directed by Clara Griffin, Georgie Griffin, Naomi Hill, Sabrina Hillard, Beau Kleinholt, Dory Kleinholt, Josie Lobo + Celia Velasquez

FAMOUS PILOTS, directed by Christopher Anderson, Eva Anderson, Ethan Brown, Amira Haynie, Lina Lozada, Noah Patterson, LuzEnaida Rivera + Nina Smith

ON MASCULANITY

Mediations on masculinity and tales about teens at the cusp of adulthood.

Featuring the short films:

YO RIMBAUD, directed by Dimitri Lucas

ELIJAH, directed by Razid Season

ALL THE REAL BOYS, directed by Ohad Ira Amram

CINCO, directed by Diego Gardo + Victor Candela

LET’S LEAVE IT UNTITLED, directed by Mieszko Chomka

RACIAL JUSTICE IN VIEW

Evocative shorts exploring racial and social justice issues.

Featuring the short films:

OASIS, directed by Daniel Croix + Jonathan Logan

ONE LAST RIVER TO CROSS, directed by Alexander Bezeau

MY NAME IS NOT AMY, directed by Dewi Sungai

THE WALL, directed by Pamela Falkenberg + Jack Cochran

HIM/SELF, directed by Ryan Hope Travis

BLUEPRINT FOR MY PEOPLE, directed by Carol Bash

5/14: THE JOURNEY HERE, THE HOPE TO COME, directed by Mercedes Wilson + Lavonne Ansari

RESILIENCE + RESISTANCE

Bold cinematic visions exploring cultural connections to the past, present and future.

THE BONE COMB, directed by Maurice John, Jr

NINA’S EYES, directed by Lukia Costello

303, directed by Gentian Doda + Lorin Terezi

YOU ARE SPECIAL, directed by Ilya Noyabrev

BEAUTY OF SORROW, directed by Josh Park

HEADSTRONG, directed by Mohamad Kamal Alavi

SATURDAY MORNING CARTOONS

Fun, family-friendly cartoons from WNY’s leading animation programs and global creators.

Features the shot films:

MOTHAMORPHOSIS, directed by Katie Schneider

OUTBOUND, directed by Eli Jeffery

ROOTED, directed by Sangeeta Greenwald + Mikayla Kresco

COME HOME, directed by Katelyn Park

DOBRINA, directed by Hannes Rall

FOXY & SHELLY “WILD GRASS ON EASTER” directed by John Wayne S III

REGENTS, directed by Jill Smith

FACE TO FACE, directed by Amy Zacarchuk

GOOD NIGHT, SLEEP TIGHT, directed by Claire Beseler

WILDS VS ROBOT, directed by Abigail Lewin

PERFECT MESS, directed by Kiana Webber

GOURDED, directed by Symone Johnson

VILLAIN 101, directed by Jayden Sharp

FIREFLIES AT SUNSET, directed by Miranda Lenaghan

ENERGY CRISIS, directed by Jackson Mielnicki

WINTER FRIENDS, directed by Jessica Rohloff

STUDENTS (MONDAY SHOWCASE)

The next generation of great storytellers, now.

Features the short films:

BOUNTY, directed by Izzy West

RADICAL CLAWS, directed by Sarah Chen, Emily Purdum + Erin Brophy

CLOCKING IN, directed by Cat Martinez

BILLY AND SKIPPY (THE PILOT): MOPPO THE UNSTOPPABLE, directed by Asher Gordon

HER PIECE, directed by Jayla Andeson

LEPORINE, directed by Anna T. Fontaine

THE WORLD IS BEAUTIFUL, directed by Chelsea DeMott Wildey

LIMINAL NASCENCE, directed by Mckayla Renee Streber

ALIENATED, directed by Andrew Erbskorn

NIGHTMARE, directed by Tyleek Sevor

UNA CHINA POBLANA, directed by Aubrey Azmar

MISSION TO MART, directed by Liam Carrion

BREACH, directed by Kel McMahon

CARROT_AWAY, directed by Willem Pirrone

SHELVED, directed by Peyton Schwab

THE BERRY, directed by Avery Grace Hall

GOD & THE SAND, directed by Ethan King

THE PUNCHLINE, directed by Maximiliano Brophy

ROADS BETWEEN US, directed by Matthew Donkers

STUDENTS (SUNDAY SHOWCASE)

The next generation of great storytellers, now.

Features the short films:

SWEET BUNCH OF DAISIES, directed by Annette Murray

CATHERINE, directed by Reagan Christie

THE TRAP, directed by Vitalii Havura

PIN, directed by MJ Golzari

ESSENCE, directed by Natalie Bucki

ADAM, directed by Fadi Azra

JABBERWOCK, directed by Eddie D. Murphy

SOMA ON STAGE, directed by Jay Ramos

ROCCO, directed by Luke Gallagher

BE HAPPY, directed by Angel Barber

TRIPS + TRANSFORMATIONS

Tender, funny, and trippy stories from around the world. Expect the unexpected!

Features the short films:

THE SPACE BETWEEN ATTACK AND DECAY, directed by Jessica Kourkounis

HIDE THAT BEARD!, directed by Sophie Louÿs

METAMORPHOSIS, directed by Antonio Enrique Cavallo

SHALOM, directed by Sarah Galasso

TRACE OF NÜWA, directed by Haohang Shi + Jiao Deng

SOULMATE, directed by Badral Bodanchat

RETREAT INTO THE SWAMP, directed by Christine Banna

WHAT COULD GO WRONG?

Hook-ups, pick-ups, trial and error, flirty banter and failed schemes – how can it go wrong?

Features the short films:

DISC, directed by Blake Rice

OUT FOR DELIVERY, directed by Chelsea Christer

LAZYBONES, directed by Douglas Williams

SOMEONE SPECIAL (MỘT NGƯỜI ĐẶC BIỆT), directed by Alice Gervat

FREE THE CHICKENS, directed by Matúš Vizár

FRENCH LESSONS, directed by Anna Maguire & Kyle Greenberg

G L O R Y, directed by Kai Kim

WNY STORIES

Unique stories from around the block and the region.

Featuring the short films:

BACKROADS, directed by Heidi Weinheimer

BUFFALO 10, directed by Trisha Pickelhaupt

IN TOTALITY, directed by Jesse Rudoy

LOVING DAY, directed by Daeil Kim

GOLDEN YEARS, directed by Jared Meyer

THAT OLD BLACK MAGIC, directed by Alan Trinca

XO PROGRAM 1: ECHOES + EXCHANGES

Experimental shorts that inhabit spaces between performance and sincerity, the personal and the political, presence and absence – interviews, correspondences, and other exchanges.

Featuring the short films:

ESP, directed by Laura Kraning

THE PHALANX, directed by Ben Balcom

MANAL ISSA, 2024, directed by Elisabeth Subrin

THERE’S A HOLE IN THE WORLD WHERE YOU USED TO BE, directed by Mariam Ghani

ALL THE EMPTY ROOMS, directed by Joshua Seftel

X0 PROGRAM 2: SKY/EARTH/WATER

Birds’ / Plants’/ Whales’-eye-views from the avant-garde and more!

Features the short films:

THE CALL, directed by Kelly Sears

THE WORLD SAID NO, directed by Jennie Thwing

LANDFORMS, directed by Laura Kraning

SIX KNOTS, directed by Ali Vanderkruyk

NO TIME OF DEEP TIME, directed by Eric Souther

XO PROGRAM 3: ICONS + APPARITIONS

Remixed content, found footage, the cult of celebrity, and AI (yai yai)! A collection of shorts that approach culture as a canvas.

Features the short films:

VEGETAL INNOCENTS, directed by Barbara Lattanzi

THE STARS HAVE EYES, directed by Colleen Keough

I CARRY THE UNIVERSE WITH ME, directed by Cherlyn Hsing-Hsin Liu

AMELIA STARLIGHT, directed by Laura Thomassaint

XTENDED RELEASE, directed by Joshua Gen Solondz

X0 PROGRAM 4: MEDICINE + MAGIC

Medical interventions and magical reels! A collection of experimental sci-fi and magical realism.

FREYA, directed by Elisa Gonzalez

LAZARUS: BECOMING VULTURE, directed by Kathy High

AGUA Y ACERO / WATER AND STEEL, directed by Grethel Nuez Curbelo

MÁS ALLÁ / BEYOND, directed by Bettina López Mendoza

L’ENFANT À LA PEAU BLANCHE / THE BOY WITH WHITE SKIN, directed by Simon Panay