Originally set for a release last fall, Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers was delayed to this April due to the strike, a move which now affords them some promotion ahead of another Zendaya-starring feature, next week’s Dune: Part Two. MGM has now released a new trailer for the film, also starring Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist, a love triangle story set in the tennis world. The film, set for an April 26 release, is written by Justin Kuritzkes, partner of Past Lives director Celine Song, and writer of Guadagnino’s second feature of the year, Queer.

Here’s the official synopsis: “From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist – West Side Story), Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (Josh O’Connor – The Crown) – his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win.”

See the trailer below.

Challengers opens on April 26.