You are likely familiar with the the photographs and narrative films of Anton Corbijn (Control, The American, A Most Wanted Man), but now the artist has directed his first-ever documentary on a subject he knows well. Squaring the Circle, a Sundance and Telluride selection, examines the work of Storm Thorgerson and Aubrey “Po” Powell, the creative geniuses behind the iconic album art design studio, Hipgnosis. Ahead of a release on June 7 from Utopia, the first trailer has now arrived.

Featuring brand-new interviews with Paul McCartney, Roger Waters, Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, Peter Gabriel, Noel Gallagher, and more, the documentary explores how the pair were responsible for some of the most recognizable album covers of all time, including Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon, Paul McCartney and Wings’ Band on the Run, and Led Zeppelin’s Houses of the Holy, all three of which celebrate their 50th anniversaries this year.

Check out the trailer below, along with the poster designed by Aubrey “Po” Powell.

Squaring the Circle opens on June 7 at NYC’s Film Forum, June 16 at LA’s Laemmle Royal, and expands nationwide on June 20.