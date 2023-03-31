Before Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s romance for the ages––and before there was Paul Newman, Susan Sarandon, Gene Hackman, and Reese Witherspoon’s 1998 neo-noir––there was Béla Tarr collaborator György Fehér’s gem Twilight. The Hungarian drama, virtually unseen since its 1990 premiere at Locarno Film Festival, has now received a 4K restoration and will begin its first-ever U.S. run at Film at Lincoln Center starting April 21. Ahead of the Arbelos release, the new trailer has arrived.

Shot by Miklós Gurbán (Werckmeister Harmonies), who supervised the restoration by National Film Institute – Hungarian Film Archive and FilmLab, supervised by Gurbán, here’s the synopsis:” After discovering the murdered body of a young girl deep in a mountainous forest, a hardened homicide detective pushes himself to increasingly obsessive ends in his quest to catch the serial killer – known only as “the Giant”—responsible for the crime.”

“I want to show to what extent the search for justice stands in ridiculous contrast to the eternity of nature. Meanwhile, it is precisely this search that I am so fascinated by,” said György Fehér in 1991 of his film, loosely adapted from Friedrich Dürrenmatt’s 1958 crime novella The Pledge.

Check out the new trailer below.

Twilight opens on April 21 at Film at Lincoln Center and will expand.