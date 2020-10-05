As the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage our nation and, now, much of The White House, a group of filmmakers secretly began making a documentary helping detail the tragedies of the pandemic and the government malfeasance which exacerbated it.

Totally Under Control is from award-winning director Alex Gibney (Going Clear, Enron: The Smartest Guy in the Room, The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley), Ophelia Harutuyuna, and Suzanne Hillinger and follows how the Trump administration utterly failed in their response to the pandemic, from downplaying the severity of the virus to out-right lying about key facts.

The trailer for the film features infamous moments from Trump’s press conferences regarding the pandemic as well as interviews with government officials and medical workers who were on the front line of fighting the pandemic. Coming from NEON, Totally Under Control will be released October 13th on demand and October 20th on Hulu.

See the trailer and poster below.

