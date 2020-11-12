“To be watching Gunda isn’t just to witness glimpses of farm life kept at an arm’s length, but to experience something that’s entirely sui generis, an encounter with fellow earthlings that narrows the animal-human gap to an entrancing–and ultimately unsettling–extent.” So said Leonardo Goi, reporting from this year’s Berlinale, of the documentary NEON’s granting a one-week NY / LA release on December 11, and for which we have a new trailer.

Dropping the mic right away with a Paul Thomas Anderson endorsement—”a film to take a bath in,” as well as “what we should all aspire to as filmmakers and audiences”—the preview immerses us in farm life, hinting at something even more impressive outside a YouTube window.

See the trailer and poster below: