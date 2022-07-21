Premiering at TIFF last year, Harry Wootliff’s drama True Things will now arrive this September. The first trailer has landed, featuring the story of Kate (Ruth Wilson), who is sleepwalking through life when a chance sexual encounter with a charismatic stranger (Tom Burke, star of The Souvenir and Mank, who is now filming Furiosa) awakens her. High on infatuation, Kate is headed for an intoxicating car crash.

Jared Mobarak said in his review, “Kate (Ruth Wilson) is listless. She works a dead-end workers’ claim desk wherein her bosses are so redundant that they don’t think they’re doing their job unless chastising their employees for not bringing in doctor notes. Her best friend Alison (Hayley Squires) is too busy with her kids to provide stimulating entertainment beyond a couple of drinks at their local. And the only place she really has at her disposal to escape these doldrums is her parents’ home so Mum (Elizabeth Rider) can remind her about all the women her age having babies and Dad (Frank McCusker) can pawn off the vegetables he grows. It therefore means something when a client applying for assistance flirts with her instead of spitting the usual personal insults. It truly means a lot.”

See the trailer below.

True Things opens in theaters and on VOD on September 9.