One of the highlights from the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year was Together, the latest collaboration between Alison Brie and Dave Franco. Marking the directorial debut of Michael Shanks, the film follows a couple who become intertwined in, let’s say, extreme ways after coming to a crossroads into their relationship. NEON picked up the body horror feature and ahead of an August 1 theatrical release, they’ve now dropped the first teaser online after attaching it to The Monkey last month.

Here’s the synopsis: “Years into their relationship, Tim and Millie (Franco and Brie) find themselves at a crossroads as they move to the country. Abandoning all that is familiar in their lives except each other. With tensions already flaring, a nightmarish encounter with a mysterious, unnatural force threatens to corrupt their lives, their love, and their flesh.”

Jourdain Searles said in her review, “It’s hard to talk about Together without clearly stating what’s going on between these two. Their bodies have become a metaphor for their codependent relationship, and every time they’re physically close to each other it becomes even harder to separate. Together really shines in its VFX and sound effects, showing every thrillingly gross detail of this couple’s predicament. We hear bones cracking and limbs jerking, and we get to see plenty blood and gore. In one of the film’s best scenes, the couple has passionate sex and then struggles to separate afterward. Their bodies feel safe intertwined and don’t want to be apart again. Before this move, they hadn’t had sex in a while and Millie is eager to be intimate again, but Tim’s clinginess adds apprehension to their time together. Does he really want her this badly or does he just feel desperate because he can feel that she may want to end things soon?”

See the teaser trailer below.