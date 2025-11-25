Winner of the Silver Lion at Venice Film Festival and Tunisia’s Oscar entry, Kaouther Ben Hania’s The Voice of Hind Rajab has been devastating audiences on the festival circuit since its premiere. Recently picked up by WILLA, ahead of a theatrical release beginning on December 17 in New York and Los Angeles, the U.S. trailer has now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “January 29, 2024. Red Crescent volunteers receive an emergency call. A 5-year old girl is trapped in a car under fire in Gaza, pleading for rescue. While trying to keep her on the line, they do everything they can to get an ambulance to her. Her name was Hind Rajab.”

C.J. Prince said in his review, “There’s surely a case to be made that, if Ben Hania’s film gets enough people to become more aware of the genocide in Gaza, it constitutes a success. But after watching, for two years, Israel slaughtering innocent civilians, the idea of art enacting significant change seems narrow-minded. Such notions look more like the kind of mentality that’s brought us to this place. The Voice of Hind Rajab feels just as likely to inspire the kind of back-patting that’s become all too familiar within contemporary “political” cinema, where the passive act of watching a film like this, and acknowledging one’s own sympathy in responding to it, somehow equates to a form of direct action.”

See the trailer below.