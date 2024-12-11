As Martin Scorsese once said, “Music and cinema fit together naturally. Because there’s a kind of intrinsic musicality to the way moving images work when they’re put together. It’s been said that cinema and music are very close as art forms, and I think that’s true.” The right piece of music––whether an original score or a carefully selected song––can do wonders for a sequence, and today we’re looking at the 25 films that best expressed that notion in 2024.

From seasoned composers to accomplished musicians, as well as a smattering of soundtracks, each perfectly transported us. Check out our rundown of the top 25, which includes streams to each soundtrack in full where available.

25. Plastic (Ide Kensuke/Exne Kedy)

24. Disco Boy (Vitalic)

23. Red Rooms (Dominique Plante)

22. Dune: Part Two (Hans Zimmer)

21. Nosferatu (Robin Carolan)

20. Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 (John Debney)

19. The Wild Robot (Kris Bowers)

18. Furiosa: Mad Max Saga (Junkie XL)

17. Flow (Gints Zilbalodis & Rihards Zalupe)

16. Sing Sing (Bryce Dessner)

15. Last Summer (Kim Gordon)

14. Sasquatch Sunset (The Octopus Project)

13. Oh, Canada (Phosphorescent)

12. National Anthem (Nick Urata and Perfume Genius)

11. The Room Next Door (Alberto Iglesias)

10. Memoir of a Snail (Australian Chamber Orchestra)

9. All We Imagine as Light (Topshe)

8. Anora (Various Artists)

7. Challengers and Queer (Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross)

6. Nickel Boys (Alex Somers and Scott Alario)

5. The Beast and Coma (Bertrand Bonello and Various Artists)

4. A Different Man (Umberto Smerilli)

3. I Saw the TV Glow (Alex G. and Various Artists)

2. The Brutalist (Daniel Blumberg)

1. Evil Does Not Exist (Eiko Ishibashi)

