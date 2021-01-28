Starting today, the 2021 Sundance Film Festival gives us a first glimpse at the year in cinema, and this year it’s available to a wider audience than ever before in virtual form. With many tickets still available, we’re now providing our yearly trailer round-up for those interested in a preview of the lineup.

Ahead of our coverage, bookmark this page for a continually-updated round-up of trailers and clips, kicking off with Taming the Garden, A Glitch in the Matrix, Land, The Most Beautiful Boy in the World, Life in a Day 2020, and more.

Check out the trailers (and clips) below thus far in alphabetical order and we’ll be published reviews soon, so follow along here.

Coming Home in the Dark (James Ashcroft)

The Dog Who Wouldn’t Be Quiet (Ana Katz)

A Glitch in the Matrix (Rodney Ascher)

Judas and the Black Messiah (Shaka King)

Knocking (Frida Kempff)

Land (Robin Wright)

Life in a Day 2020 (Kevin Macdonald)

Misha and the Wolves (Sam Hobkinson)

The Most Beautiful Boy in the World (Kristina Lindström and Kristian Petri)

Mother Schmuckers (Lenny Guit and Harpo Guit)

Night of the Kings (Philippe Lacôte)

The Pink Cloud (Iuli Gerbase)

Taming the Garden (Salomé Jashi)

The World to Come (Mona Fastvold)

See our 15 most-anticipated Sundance Film Festival 2021 premieres.