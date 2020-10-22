In her first feature film role since her turn in Rob Marshall’s Nine in 2009, the legendary Sophia Loren is starring in The Life Ahead, a new Netflix international production. Starring alongside newcomer Ibrahima Gueye, she plays the role of his ward, forming an indelible bond in seaside Italy. Ahead of a release this November, Netflix has now debuted the first trailer for Edoardo Ponti’s new feature.

A remake of Madame Rosa, the 86-year-old Loren plays Madame Rosa, a role previously played by Simone Signoret to critical acclaim. A holocaust survivor and former prosistute in sea-side Italy, she takes in a muslim orphan named Momo (Gueye) as her ward after an undisclosed tragedy rendered him orphaned. The relationship begins tersely as Momo had previously robbed her but begins to evolve into between the two survivors of two separate worlds brought together by their shared tragedies in life.

The Life Ahead arrives on Netflix on November 13.